Perry is right about the death penalty

It’s telling when a crowd erupts into raucous applause and praise for a presidential candidate. It’s a showcase of how much they approve of the candidate’s policies, how they feel about their take on major issues, and overall just how much they like that candidate. But most audiences typically wait for the candidate to actually finish speaking before bursting into cheers.

During the Sept. 8, 2011, Republican Presidential Debate, the crowd cut off NBC’s Brian Williams with candid approval over Gov. Rick Perry’s outstanding execution record.

“Governor Perry, question about Texas,” Williams said. “Your state has executed 234 death row inmates, more than any other governor in modern times.”

As soon as the record was stated, the studio audience stunned the usually stoic Williams with whistles and thunderous applause. They were absolutely ecstatic, as they should be.

Texas is known for a great many things — from cowboys, to barbecue, to rodeos. But the one thing we should be known for the most in this modern era is how willing we are to stand our ground on important issues like the death penalty.

In these modern times, the death penalty has been demonized by its opponents as uncivilized and obsolete. Indeed, with the exception of a few Eastern European nations, all of Europe, Australia, Mexico, Canada and parts of Southern Africa have completely abolished the death penalty in their countries, equaling 96 countries in total.

Nine countries have abolished it for ordinary crimes, and 34 have abolished it at least in practice. Only 58 countries in the world today still retain their adherence to the death penalty; among them are a vast majority of the Middle East, Asia, and of course the United States.

“Have you struggled to sleep at night with the idea that any one of those might have been innocent?” Williams asked after the audience had died down a bit and the anchor himself had regained a bit of his composure.

There’s always that heavy moral implication that you just might have the blood of an innocent man on your hands. There is always going to be a chance that a man may be accidentally convicted of a crime worthy of the death penalty. However, in the US we have a fail-safe procedure in place to stop as many of those accidental convictions from occurring as possible.

We have a highly refined, well-oiled and sharp-eyed justice department ready to catch any mistakes that happen to fall through. Just like with any major operation, whether it be for surgery or for a military maneuver, there will always be a chance for error.

To regard a system as wholly perfect and as impossible to fail would just be naïve and outright foolish. There is always the possibility of death during surgery, but that is what medical school is for, to educate and prevent that from occurring.

There is always the chance of civilian casualties in a combat situation, but that’s why the military and the police drill relentlessly to prevent situations like that from happening.

And that’s why there are so many systems of appeals for death row inmates, so many routes for them to go through, so that if they truly are innocent, as they claim, they can be cleared. Too often in these modern times we worry — fear, even, the ends. If it even seems risky, we shy away from it.

A mistake in surgery or a mistake in combat can be instantaneously disastrous. A mistake in the legal system always has the chance to be caught. Instead of shying away from a gory proposition, hiding behind scant possibilities and hoping for another, easier route, we should be heading towards it with confidence in our ability to do things right. If we aren’t confident, then all that means is that we need to fix the means, not the end.

Perry is an icon for this steadfast defiance in the face of doubt. He has full confidence in how our legal system works.

“They get a fair hearing, they go through an appellate process, they even go to the Supreme Court of the United States if that’s required,” Perry said.

The same can’t possibly be said for people convicted of the death penalty in China, who have for the last several years been one of the targets of choice for various civil liberties groups. Our criminal justice system, although not perfect, is truly held to the highest standard, and death-row inmates are always given the chance to appeal the fate that they deserve.

But do they deserve it? Perry certainly thinks so.

“In the state of Texas, if you come into our state, if you kill one of our children, you kill one of our police officers, you commit another crime and you kill one of our citizens, you will face the ultimate justice and you will be executed,” Perry said.

Perry only needs to point to his impressive 234 person execution record to show how well he’s followed through on this promise. We need a steadfast man like Perry who is hard on crime and hard in his resolve to stand by his position on crime, as he showed earlier this year in his refusal to stay the execution of a Mexican national successfully convicted of raping and murdering a San Antonio teenager.

Perry has a long campaign trail ahead of him. People will always try him on his beliefs, as we all are tried every day.

People will try and bust him down, paint him as vile and evil for supplying justice to those too weak to do it themselves. Others will decry him as an uncouth monster with no regard of civil rights.

But Perry should pay no mind to them. The rapists, killers, and terrorists of the world deserve to pay for their crimes. We cannot continue to let them believe they can escape their due.

And with Perry at the helm, we can always be sure it will be paid in full.

James Wang is a history freshman and may be reached at [email protected]