Thursday, January 5, 2017

Web Exclusive

Knox case poised to set powerful precedent in international court cases

By February 13, 2014

amandaknox

David Delgado//The Daily Cougar

Amanda Knox was sentenced to 28 1/2 years in prison after her second conviction in Italy in the stabbing of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, when they were students in 2007. It remains to be seen whether the Italian government will seek the extradition of Knox from the United States.

Kercher’s body was found in her apartment, which she shared with Knox in November 2007 in Perugia, Italy. Knox and her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were arrested in connection with the murder. Another suspect, Rudy Guede, was extradited from Germany in connection with Kercher’s murder and remains the only person in jail. However, aspects of the crime remain unaccounted for.

The trial began in 2009 in Perugia.

The DNA evidence used in the prosecution of Knox and Raffaele Sollecito was deemed unreliable by an independent report requested by Italy’s appeals court in Jun. 29, 2011. Knox and Sollecito were released from jail in October, after the appeals court overturned their murder convictions. Knox returned to her hometown in Seattle four years after her arrest.

In March 2013, Italy’s highest criminal court ordered a retrial for Knox and Sollecito after reversing the appeals court’s reversal of their convictions.

Having already spent four years in Italian prison after the first murder conviction, Knox said she would never willingly return to Italy. The Italian courts would have to rule an appeal before they can seek to extradite Knox.

A portion of the Italian population was upset at the fact that Knox refused to return for the latest trial when Sollecito returned to Italy to fight his new murder conviction.

The bigger question isn’t whether Knox is guilty. If this case played out in an American court with an American jury, the results would likely be different. Questions were brought up about the DNA evidence.

Judge Alessandro Nencini, the judge who declared Knox and Sollecito guilty in the murder of Kercher, is being investigated for ethical violations in relation to the trial. The investigation called into question his ability to be unbiased.

Nencini spoke out to the media, saying the motive for the crime was because Knox is a “she-devil.”

Nencini later apologized for speaking out, but typically in the Italian judicial code of ethics, it is prohibited to comment from the bench for weeks after following a verdict.

The most current copy of the extradition treaty between the U.S. and Italy does not list double jeopardy within the requesting country as a viable cause to deny extradition.

American lawyers can claim that the extradition of Knox would be unconstitutional, but a requesting country reserves acquittal and enters a judgment of conviction.

The majority of Italians believe Knox is guilty, so it would be difficult to be granted an intercession by the U.S. Secretary of State. It would be an incredible risk to protect an American citizen from a prison sentence set abroad.

In 2003, the Italian court convicted 23 CIA operatives of kidnapping in absentia. However, Italy never formally sought the extradition of these operatives because of pressure from the American government.

The United States government seeks the extradition of more people than any other country in the world. If the U.S. decides to deny Knox’s extradition, other countries might use the decision against future requests in the extradition of American citizens.

If anything is to come out of this long process in the courts, it will be the final outcome that sets an example for similar court cases in the future. While Knox waits for everything to play out, this case demonstrates how the judicial system can react to any error. The last thing anyone would want is to put away someone who is innocent; the same goes for letting someone guilty walk free.

Opinion columnist Gemrick Curtom is a public relations junior

    I wholeheartedly agree Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito would not have been indicted based on the skimpy and unreliable evidence presented. The investigation at the murder scene is clearly botched. The judge does not allow any independent expert testImony regarding the questionable DNA lab tests. Amanda is perhaps guilty of nativity when not demanding an attorney once her interrogation changed from as a witness to a suspect. She was interrogated for 46 hours over 5 days and all night from 10 pm to 6 am by 12 interrogators the last night when she “confessed” under duress and sleep deprivation with no attorney representation. The media, largely British sensationalistic tabloids, reported lies and distortions and clearly assassinated Amanda’s character. The jury is not sequstered or discouraged in any way from exposure to the media sttacks on Amanda. The prosecutor has since been found guilty of abuse of office for inappropriate actions in the earlier Monster of Florence case. Much like that earlier case the supposed motive for the murder of Merideth Kercher is a sexual satanic ritual which then morphs into a sexual orgy gone awry. By the end of the trial the motive becomes arguments over cleanliness. Any credible DNA evidence, finger prints, and the bloody footprint point directly at one murderer Rudy Guede. My statements are largely based on an analysis done by renowned FBI profiler John Douglas in his book Law and Disirder, chapters 28 thru 32.

  • carlofab

    Excellent piece, though I believe it was 2009 Prosecutor Mignini or Kercher attorney Maresca who persistently called Knox a “she devil”.

    Prosecutor Crini at this latest trial dismissed that accusation as implausible. Crini argued (seriously) that Amanda killed Meredith when the girls had a falling out over an unflushed stool left in their toilet by Rudy Guede.

    Nencini in convicting Knox and boyfriend Sollecito rejected both motives. His controversial remark to reporters was that they killed Meredith out of “boredom”.

    Raffaele’s partially recovered hard drive confirms he and Amanda watched the movie “Amelie” at his apartment that night. Apparently Nencini intends to argue that when the movie ended at 9:30 they had nothing else to do, so they went to Amanda’s place and killed Meredith “out of boredom”.

    Nencini admits this will probably be the most controversial part of his “motivations report” (written reasoning for his ruling) which is due in 90 days.

  • Lineman4225

    The problem with the Knox case is that the conviction is nonsensical. It was even declared as such by an Italian appeals court. There is an extradition treaty with Italy but as a practical matter no country ever signs any treaty that does not give them options. The legal system in a country can convict and it is a proper conviction by their standards but in reality has no actual merit. This case has simply gotten too much publicity and has and is being reviewed by so many investigators that the final disposition can only be based on the actual reality. Italy cannot say to the US that we know she is innocent but the person who wants her belongs to my political party. There are two aspects to every case, the stricly legal interpretations for one and reality for the other. In this case reality wins. It would be unthinkable to extradite Amanda Knox and no other country, including Italy, would expect us to.

  • jrpppp

    “The bigger question isn’t whether Knox is guilty”. If it were your life, or of someone you knew and loved, you might feel differently. It is this type of blithe dismissal of other people’s rightful liberty, as merely a ‘cost of doing business’ in a system of justice, that strikes me as so completely amoral. This was an openly corrupt prosecution literally from day 1. The US should be pursuing criminal charges against Mignini for wrongfully prosecuting and framing an American citizen. Letting this Italian rogue prosecutor, and his wide cast of supporting henchman, get away with his intentionally stealing Knox’s freedom for his own private purposes, sets a very bad precedent. This prosecutor, the tabloids, and the industry of hate surrounding this case, all need to be held criminally liable for their depraved conduct. The European court of human rights needs to step in, and the US should be filing a request to intervene on behalf of Knox, rather than contemplating any extradition.

  • Joe Zoo

    Questions also have been raised about whether the State Department might conduct a review of the evidence and ultimately decide it doesn’t support extradition. The treaty says the country requesting extradition shall provide a summary of the facts and evidence in the case that establish “a reasonable basis to believe that the person sought committed the offense.”

    But Christopher Jenks, a former Army attorney who served as a State Department legal adviser and now teaches at Southern Methodist University’s law school, said that’s a low bar, and that there’s “no reason why Italy wouldn’t be able to put together a sufficient extradition request.”

    He also noted that although any request would wind up before a U.S. federal judge, the court’s role would largely be to ensure the paperwork is in order and that basic requirements are met.

    “She’s not going to be able to relitigate ‘did she do it’ in a federal court,” he said. “Your chances of anything coming of that are slim to none.”

    http://www.outsidethebeltway.com/amanda-knox-and-extradition-more-likely-than-you-might-think/

