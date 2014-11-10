side bar
logo
Saturday, July 8, 2017

City

Houston offers several Veteran’s Day discounts

By November 10, 2014

Veteran’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate all of the men and women who have served in our Armed Forces. Some of the biggest brands in the United States are out to give to their veterans in a big way: lots of freebies. Make sure you get your military ID ready and check out the list below to see where you can catch a deal.

  • Starbucks is offering veterans and their spouses a free tall brewed coffee.
  • At Hooters, veterans can get a free meal (up to a $10.99 value) with the purchase of a drink.
  • Applebee’s, Chili’s and California Pizza Kitchen are offering free meals to vets.
  • IHOP is offering free red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut and small coffee with a military ID.
  • Golden Corral is serving up free dinner buffets with drinks included from 5 to 9 p.m.
  • Great Clips can get a free haircut or a voucher for a free haircut that will be valid through the end of the year.
  • 24-Hour Fitness is offering the use of their facilities on Veteran’s Day for free.

[email protected]

Tags: ,


  • AssignmentHelpNet is also offering a discount of flat 20% to all Active military and veterans as well as their immediate families on 11 November 2014. We salute the spirit of serving one’s nation !

  • Kingston Germann

    I must say – Pretty Impressive! I will surely come back every time a new post is published. Keep up the good work that you are doing.

    Professional online Assignment writing help Available in Australia

Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Polls

    Does the construction along Spur 5, which will eventually impact the U.S. 59 north and south on-ramps from I-45, affect your commute to class?

    • Yes, my commute will be dramatically different and much longer (36%, 38 Votes)
    • My commute will be slightly impacted, but it's not too much of a nuisance (29%, 31 Votes)
    • I don't commute/ I never use I-45 or Spur 5 (23%, 24 Votes)
    • I commute but had no idea about the construction (12%, 13 Votes)

    Total Voters: 106

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Recent articles

  • Special Sections


Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑