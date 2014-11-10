Houston offers several Veteran’s Day discounts

Veteran’s Day is an opportunity to celebrate all of the men and women who have served in our Armed Forces. Some of the biggest brands in the United States are out to give to their veterans in a big way: lots of freebies. Make sure you get your military ID ready and check out the list below to see where you can catch a deal.

Starbucks is offering veterans and their spouses a free tall brewed coffee.

At Hooters, veterans can get a free meal (up to a $10.99 value) with the purchase of a drink.

Applebee’s, Chili’s and California Pizza Kitchen are offering free meals to vets.

IHOP is offering free red, white and blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut and small coffee with a military ID.

Golden Corral is serving up free dinner buffets with drinks included from 5 to 9 p.m.

Great Clips can get a free haircut or a voucher for a free haircut that will be valid through the end of the year.

24-Hour Fitness is offering the use of their facilities on Veteran’s Day for free.

[email protected]