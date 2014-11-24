BREAKING: Body found at Cougar Village II

UPDATED

A body was found at Cougar Village II today. The unidentified student was found in his on-campus residence at around 2:30 p.m.

Police are still at the scene at the time the report was published; however, there was no indication of foul play, said UHPD Lieutenant Brett Collier.

UHPD is working with HPD to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of death.

CAPS will be available to help students during this time. For more information, call (713) 743-5454.

