BREAKING: Body found at Cougar Village II
November 24, 2014
UPDATED
A body was found at Cougar Village II today. The unidentified student was found in his on-campus residence at around 2:30 p.m.
Police are still at the scene at the time the report was published; however, there was no indication of foul play, said UHPD Lieutenant Brett Collier.
UHPD is working with HPD to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of death.
CAPS will be available to help students during this time. For more information, call (713) 743-5454.
