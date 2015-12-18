side bar
logo
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Opinion

Satire: Donald Trump announces plan to create Death Star

By December 18, 2015

Death_Star_Free

Trump’s plans for the new Death Star will cost around $8.1 quadrillion and will take at least 200 years to complete. | Courtesy of wikimedia Commons

Republican presidential candidate and billionaire mogul Donald J. Trump has announced a brilliant plan to prevent illegal aliens and terrorists posing as refugees from entering the United States of America: a Death Star.

“The plan is really simple, and I don’t know why I didn’t think of it before,” said Trump. “We blow up the Earth, so that no terrorists or illegals can infiltrate the United States. We will have huge peace, and there will be little to no conflict left in the world. We will tell those terrorists: ‘You’re fired.’”

While many critics denounce his plan as just another method that will be used to recruit more terrorists against the United States, his supporters at UH praise it as the right action to take.

“I think what he’s doing is bold and decisive,” said marine biology major Dustin McRichardson. “How else are we supposed to attack the terrorists and anybody else who has the potential to hurt our country? It doesn’t matter if the world is gone because the liberals are already destroying it anyway.”

Some critics contend that there are fundamental flaws in his plan. Many are saying the Death Star has been proven in the past to have technical weaknesses that can be exploited. These critics include former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.

“I admire Mr. Trump’s new idea to combat terrorism and keep our country safe,” said Clinton. “But, I do not agree with his method because there are several flaws in this plan that could lead to the Death Star’s destruction.”

There are fringe critics, like Sen. Bernie Sanders, who believe the whole idea is insane and dangerous to the well-being of the country.

“Mr. Trump is literally calling for the destruction of the world as we know it,” said Sanders. “This is exactly what the terrorists want. It’s a trap.”

When faced with these criticisms, Trump only belittled the candidates by calling them part of the Rebel Alliance and traitors.

Regardless of what these critics believe, Trump’s plan is a call to action to destroy the enemies of the United States once and for all.

I, for one, believe it is about time a candidate was so unfiltered in what he says that he announces such a plan. Trump’s logic is sound. We must be willing to sacrifice our liberties for security. If we can save the country from being destroyed by terrorists by destroying it ourselves, then who really wins?

With nothing to terrorize, what is there left to do for the terrorists? America wins, the terrorists lose.

Opinion columnist Samuel Pichowsky is a political science sophomore and may be reached at [email protected]

Tags: , ,


  • ace

    This gag is funnier: “Trump And Cruz Secret Plan For World War III” http://shoebat.com/2015/12/19/89577/

  • Bobocefus Jones

    January 1, 2016 will not only issue in a New Year, but now ObamaCare will make another Stars Wars like strike … now businesses with more than 50 full-time employees will be subject to ObamaCare’s tentacles. The first layoffs have already been announced such as with the Nashville deli associated with the attached clickable link.

    Not to the mention that the linguine-spined GOP Establishment leadership has just given the Obama Regime and SocDems a Christmas present with the bloated Omnibus that Obama said to Ryan “thanks for making government work.” Heck, Pelosi and Reed couldn’t have done better.

    The H1B Visas for foreign workers has been Quadrupled, as well as fully funding Planned Parenthood, and Syrian Refugees. All bad things for Americans looking or trying to keep jobs.

    So come next June when your Mommy and Daddy are reporting the training of new foreigners in the office, and our fresh Graduates can’t find a job and decide to try Grad school. You can thank your local Dems, and Rino’s across the country for your increasing your student debt, and laying off Mommy and Daddy. So you’ll all be in the poor house.

    So you can joke all you want about Trump. The true Darth Vader in the sick epic you are portraying, is our beloved and heralded leader Barack Hussein Obama … who doesn’t even need a costume to go about destroying our country.

    http://dailysignal.com/2015/12/11/why-this-nashville-deli-is-closing-because-of-obamacare/?utm_source=heritagefoundation&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=saturday&mkt_tok=3RkMMJWWfF9wsRovuK7AZKXonjHpfsX67ewoWa%2B%2BhIkz2EFye%2BLIHETpodcMTcZiMr%2FYDBceEJhqyQJxPr3NLtQN191pRhLiDA%3D%3D

  • TurnRight

    Nice to see liberal/leftist propaganda making its way to our schools’ newspaper.

    • Organite

      Sad to see you haven’t delved back just a few opinion columns to see at least three right-wing propaganda columns you can jerk off too.

  • Bobocefus Jones

    Somehow … this reminds me of Obama Foreign and Domestic Policy.

    http://www.liveleak.com/view?i=7ab_1451963654

    • David

      I think he put people like you in their place last night and today.

      • Bobocefus Jones

        The feeble minded like my friend David fell for it. 14 million new jobs? Dude we have 95 million out of work? Whose getting the jobs? Syrian refugees?

        His deficit was cut 3/4s from a 1.5 trillion. And his Administration has spent more money that all the previous presidents … combined. Shall I go on?

        No David … if Obama put anyone in their place last night. It was his no-question, never fact-checking, blind follower … You.

        • David

          You can spew all you want. You are still wrong.

          • Bobocefus Jones

            Prove it.

          • David

            You are not worth it. Go away. You embarrass the UH community.

          • Bobocefus Jones

            Well said David … spoken like an linguine-spined SocDem.

            When challenged … you cower. When frustrated … you result to name calling. If there is anyone that should be embarrassed with their UH public performance … it’s You.

  • Yuen Alvin

    I remember there was a petition letter to build the Death Star, and the White House replied to it.

    I wonder if Trump was one of the people who petitioned it.

Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Polls

    The Super Bowl is coming to Houston: what do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Recent articles

  • Special Sections


Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑