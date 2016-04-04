ICYMI: Holi celebrates Cougar relationships in color craze

Students and friends got the chance to celebrate Holi, an ancient Hindu spring festival, also known as a festival of colors.

The colorful festival is known to bridge the social gap and renew close relationships, which was just what Council of Ethnic Organizations’ Friday event brought to many who attended.

Check out the gallery to see how Cougars celebrated the event.

Psychological, health and learning sciences senior Jessica Sunny, communications senior Susan Moosavi and a friend celebrate at the Council of Ethnic Organizations’ annual Holi festival. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar CEO hosted the Holi festival, an annual Hindu springtime holiday that occurs in February or March. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar Freshman Rochelle Pham, health and human performance freshman Julia Taboh and psychology freshman Laura Atuesta were a few of the students who attended the event, which supplied students with rainbow-colored dust. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar Colors filled the Lynn Eusan Park on Friday afternoon. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar Biomedical engineering students junior Nishka Bommareddy and sophomore Haripriya Sundaramurthy enjoyed the afternoon event with friends. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar CEO had a Holi filter on Snapchat for the annual event. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar

