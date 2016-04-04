ICYMI: Holi celebrates Cougar relationships in color craze
By Robyn Archer April 4, 2016
Students and friends got the chance to celebrate Holi, an ancient Hindu spring festival, also known as a festival of colors.
The colorful festival is known to bridge the social gap and renew close relationships, which was just what Council of Ethnic Organizations’ Friday event brought to many who attended.
Check out the gallery to see how Cougars celebrated the event.
Psychological, health and learning sciences senior Jessica Sunny, communications senior Susan Moosavi and a friend celebrate at the Council of Ethnic Organizations’ annual Holi festival. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar
CEO hosted the Holi festival, an annual Hindu springtime holiday that occurs in February or March. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar
Freshman Rochelle Pham, health and human performance freshman Julia Taboh and psychology freshman Laura Atuesta were a few of the students who attended the event, which supplied students with rainbow-colored dust. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar
Colors filled the Lynn Eusan Park on Friday afternoon. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar
Biomedical engineering students junior Nishka Bommareddy and sophomore Haripriya Sundaramurthy enjoyed the afternoon event with friends. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar
CEO had a Holi filter on Snapchat for the annual event. | Robyn Archer/The Cougar
