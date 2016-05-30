UPDATE: Body of missing student found

The body of missing 22-year-old Jennifer Hollis was found early Monday morning. According to a Facebook page set up by her family, Hollis took her own life after a long struggle with Lyme disease.

“The problem is that Jennifer suffered an absolutely horrible illness called Lyme disease which bore a pain that is unbearable for those who are inflicted,” Hollis’ family said in a Facebook post. “Most people didn’t realize this about Jennifer. She suffered in silence. She tried to mask her pain and suffering with her infectious smile, laughter and enduring love of life.”

After Hollis’ family raised thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe page, they hired a private investigator to help find her. After a three week search, her family was notified at 5 a.m. that her body was found.

The family asked that in lieu of flowers, Hollis’ friends and family donate to a Lyme disease awareness charity.

