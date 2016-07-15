side bar
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Black Lives Matter is more than what you think

July 15, 2016

Black people are 2.5 times more likely to be shot and killed by police. They are also five times more likely than whites to be shot while unarmed.

There are many misconceptions that follow Black Lives Matter. From the meaning of their name to the false rhetoric of violence and exclusion, the movement for change has often been criticized and misunderstood.

All Lives Matter is a fine statement, but saying it in response to the Black Lives Matter movement sends a clear message that you do not acknowledge the problem. Black Lives Matter doesn’t place black people ahead of other races — it just points out the group that is going through racial injustice with law enforcement.

Another common, and wrong, argument is that they are selfish hooligans or thugs inciting a race war.

A long time has passed since the riots after the 2014 shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. Even then, there was much unrest and anger among minorities in the nation.

The often-vilified Black Lives Matter movement has become better organized, oriented toward peaceful demonstrations and has a clearer message.

People are not throwing Molotov cocktails, looting businesses or turning cars over. It is just men, women and children holding signs that express their anger toward the current state of the country.

Like any group or person out there, Black Lives Matter is not perfect. To say, however, that it appeals to racism, or is racist itself, is something only a person like the former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani would say (and he did.)

On top of that, Giuliani blamed police shooting black people on bad parenting and made us all remember why the people of New York became fed up with him.

Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, Alton Sterling, Eric Garner and Oscar Grant. These names will probably evoke either sadness, anger or excuses to why each one deserved his fate. If it’s the latter, you are part of the problem.

These men — and a 12-year-old — were killed on the streets. No judge. No jury. Just an executioner.

Eric Garner was not provoking the officers and later pleaded that he couldn’t breathe, but he was killed on the street like a dog in front of pedestrians. He was a very large man and did seem upset, but he didn’t deserve a death sentence via a chokehold.

It seems difficult for police and those who condemn the Black Lives Matter movement to point out that a person in blue did not perform their job.

A few bad apples who hate black people don’t represent the entire police force. Acknowledging and firing the officers who have shown a history of racial bias will only save citizens rather than make us lose faith in law enforcement.

Another big misconception people have with Black Lives Matter is that its supporters are against all police and, usually, all whites.

I’m also mourning the five officers in Dallas that were killed protecting the protesters and their constitutional rights. No way can we survive and maintain our society without the presence of law enforcement.

I believe the movement is more than a group for black people. It is for people who want law enforcement to be held accountable for their actions and to a higher standard than they currently are, especially with minorities.

This is a movement that calls upon everyone — not just blacks and not just ordinary citizens — to stand together and raise their voices against injustice.

Opinion editor Frank Campos is a media production senior and can be reached at [email protected]

  • Marg

    What Bull! Nothing but a bunch of racist crybabies! Police kill twice as many Whites as Blacks, so stop with the false information! Blacks are 12- 13% of population with many of those already in jails & prisons and they commit more than 50% of all violent crimes! How is it possible they are such thugs for such a smal minority of this country! They are the most violent race in the world!

  • youcanthandlethetruth

    Ummm… I think it´s a bunch of racists crying about their dead criminal kids and blaming white people and cops for the fact they don´t know how to raise a family, keep a job and deal with authority…whether it´s teachers, cops or bosses. Am I right?

  • Bobocefus Jones

    There has always been more to Black Lives Matter; the movement that was born of the lie of “Hands Up Don’t Shoot.”

    Yes … there is more … Interstate traffic is blocked … stores are robbed or looted for free shopping opportunities … the killing of policeman thru BLM chants is heralded, shall I go on.

    While cops have backed off patrols in the Hood due the BLM movement … the Black murder rate has predictable skyrocketed … I mean when the cats away the mice will play.
    And its fine with me, because if human debris wants to do away with human debris due to some stupid drug, territorial issue or slight, well that’s their problem.

    I’m still looking for the day when Blacks tell the White Socialist Leaders leading them to go to that very dark place. Blacks as a whole are worse off now than they have ever been. In effect they are still slaves to Socialist Democrat leaders, and buy their Santa Claus is here rhetoric each and every election, but nothing changes.

    There are still Obama voters out waiting for their new “promised” kitchens … it’s beyond belief. It’s not the governments job to make people rich … unless you have close ties to Obama and key SocDems and have contributed heavily to their campaigns.

    If Black Lives Matter really wanted to be taken seriously, they would protest in Chicago and Baltimore, and other SocDem cities where Black murder rates are high … and they wouldn’t be protesting against the Cops … they be protesting against the Black Thugs that have turned the Black inner cities into war zones.

    Peace out!

    • Truth Teller Undefeated

      In each major city in America with huge populations there has been less than 600 murders per year for the last 10 years. How are murder rates sky high. You sir are a complete idiot.

      • Bobocefus Jones

        I smell an Alex J. Colvin … Alex is a man, and I do say that loosely (since he online stalks and allegedly assaults innocent women) …

        … Alex is the only person on campus … most likely to stat you to death …

        … and end his comments with an insult.

        Hey Alex … how do you like the mug? It’s looks a lot like yourself. Well hey, it is.

      • FlameCCT

        More Americans killed in Chicago over the last 10 years than in Afghanistan and/or Iraq!

        Without Chicago and other Progressive controlled Plantations, the homicide rate for the USA is lower than most countries including EU countries.

    • Truth Teller Undefeated

      (WHITE MALES COMMIT THE MOST CRIMES NATIONWIDE)

      WHITE MALES COMMIT A DISPROPORTIONATE AMOUNT OF CRIME COMPARED TO THEIR POPULATION. WHITE MALES ARE JUST 31% OF THE US POPULATION BUT THEY COMMIT THE MOST CRIMES.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males are 10 times more likely per capita to commit a mass shooting than any other male group in the U.S.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males are 20 times more likely per capita to rape or sexually abuse a child than any other male group in the U.S.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males account for 31% of the overall population in the U.S., yet make up 91% of all mass shooters.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males account for 31% of the overall population in the U.S., yet they comprise 87% of all convicted child rapists.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males account for 31% of the overall population in the U.S., yet make up 96.3% of all Serial Killers.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males account for 31% of the overall population in the U.S., yet make up 68% of all arsonists.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males account for 31% of the overall population in the U.S., yet make up 72% of all bank robbers.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males account for 31% of the overall population in the U.S., yet make up 48% of all murderers.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males account for 31% of the overall population in the U.S., yet make up 88% of all ponzi schemes and embezzlement arrests and convictions..

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males account for 31% of the overall population in the U.S., yet they comprise 54% of all aggravated assaults.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males account for 31% of the overall population in the U.S., yet make up 62% of all forcible rapes.

      FACT: According to the FBI, White males account for 31% of the overall population in the U.S., yet make up 79% of all killers of cops.

      All Disproportionate numbers..

      (Uniform Crime Report Statistics, 2014)

      According to the FBI, compared to Black males, White males are more likely to kill children, the elderly, family members, and their significant others. They commit more sex-related crimes, domestic violence related crimes, and are more likely to kill at their places of employment.

      According to the FBI, in the category of child sexual assault, white males made up nearly 87% of all offenders imprisoned for child sexual assault vs. 5% for blacks and 8% for other races. And please note that White males are just 31% of the U.S. Population.

      87 PERCENT OF WHITE PEOPLE WHO ARE KILLED EACH YEAR ARE KILLED BY OTHER WHITE PEOPLE – FBI

      In 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 there were more cases of Whites killing Whites than there were Blacks killing Blacks. However, the mainstream media obsesses over Black on Black violence and rarely mentions the problem of White on White violence.

      WHITES ARE 10 TIMES MORE LIKELY TO BE KILLED BY OTHER WHITES THAN BY BLACKS – FBI

      The exacting truth is that white Americans are 10 times more likely to be killed by other whites. According to Justice Department statistics, 87 percent of white people killed every year are killed by other whites.

      In the United States, a White person is almost ten times more likely to be killed by another White person than by a Black person, according to FBI homicide data.

      • Bobocefus Jones

        Alex J. Colvin has to be the most self-loathing white guy on campus.

        I don’t care about his White FBI stats. What he refuses to see is any semblance towards the truth of Black stats.

  • StopTheLeft

    Frank looks like you got your “facts” from Twitter. It seems like the The Daily Cougar will only post articles that further their obvious leftist SJW narrative, I’ve not seen one article published by TDC in support of what Rohini said. Oh wait it could also be because the BLM SJW racist-crybabies will throw a hissy-fit, riot, and blame white people and “the system” so they can break things and tell us how bad they have it being in a Tier One institution and be “marginalized” everyday at C-Woods.

    Regardless, good job keeping the narative up Frank.

  • Opa

    All Facts Matter!

    • Truth Teller Undefeated

    • Bobocefus Jones

      Truth offends “Truth Teller Undefeated” (aka Alex J Colvin)

  • FlameCCT

    You forgot to mention that issues with law enforcement occur depending the number of interactions and Black people commit criminal acts 9 times more than White people, White people commit criminal acts 9 times more than Asian people.

    BTW: Hispanic/Latino is an ethnic group, like Semitic (Jews & Arabs), under the White racial category per US government.

  • Draych

    “This is a movement that calls upon everyone — not just blacks and not
    just ordinary citizens — to stand together and raise their voices
    against injustice.”

    If you really want to raise your voice against an injustice, it should be towards the Black Li(v)es Matter group and their ridiculous agenda that does the exact opposite of what it says it’s going to do. This movement is a joke at best; the fact that it spawned after the Martin/Zimmerman incident speaks enough volumes. Just leave the damn card back in the deck and focus on the facts of the matter.

