Saturday, April 8, 2017

News

#RemoveRohini draws national critique, praise

By August 1, 2016

  • Bob

    Mr. Smith, unfortunately this travesty will follow you throughout your attempt to build a career. Punishing a colleague for holding a different or opposite opinion is childish and despotic. Grow up.

    • BillRM

      Thanks to google it is my opinion also that anyone who is thinking of hiring him is going to have second thoughts after they google his name.

    • Mel N Colly

      Unfortunately? Maybe unfortunate for Smith, but definitely not the rest of the world. Who wants to hire an idiot who is so easily offended, is repressive and needs a “safe place”? I think any future employer would welcome his dramatic outrage online to help them eliminate such a twerp from future consideration. I hear Starbucks might be hiring though.

    • Sane Asylum

      I agree. What sensible person in the future will sit or stand beside Shane A. Smith and not have in the back of their mind, “This guys is going to push me under the bus?” Co-workers one level above and one level below will always wonder, “Will I be the next scapegoat, the next Rohini Sethi.” He’s ruined his career.

      And vice versa how could he ever entrust an co-worker?

      My dislike for this young man is obvious and well versed. He’s a weasel of a person. He scapegoated Rohini Sethi for his own immediate campus gain. We all know it. Having said that, we also know that he has only one place on earth – the Democratic Party. Change your major and move into politics because your name (even if you personally aren’t) is now deep into identity politics.

      One can only wonder what would have had happened had he stood up for first amendment rights. He would’ve been a powerhouse. Now’s he’s a broken Pinocchio…and the master puppeteer will let him die. So sad.

      • Cool

        Better keep your racism inside your head for now until Trump gets elected.

        • guest

          Better come up with some other excuses in case he does get elected, boo. Please tell us what was ” racist” about this? Bet you can’t. Now, go back to posting your BLM Crap on the Facebook page. We know you are one of the unattractive losers on there.

          • Cool

            But what I can say is that all of us as Americans should be troubled by these shootings, because these are not isolated incidents. They’re symptomatic of a broader set of racial disparities that exist in our criminal justice system. And I just want to give people a few statistics to try to put in context why emotions are so raw around these issues.

            According to various studies — not just one, but a wide range of studies that have been carried out over a number of years — African Americans are 30 percent more likely than whites to be pulled over. After being pulled over, African Americans and Hispanics are three times more likely to be searched. Last year, African Americans were shot by police at more than twice the rate of whites. African Americans are arrested at twice the rate of whites. African American defendants are 75 percent more likely to be charged with offenses carrying mandatory minimums. They receive sentences that are almost 10 percent longer than comparable whites arrested for the same crime.

            If communities are mistrustful of the police, that makes those law enforcement officers who are doing a great job and are doing the right thing, it makes their lives harder. So when people say “Black Lives Matter,” that doesn’t mean blue lives don’t matter; it just means all lives matter, but right now the big concern is the fact that the data shows black folks are more vulnerable to these kinds of incidents.

            This isn’t a matter of us comparing the value of lives. This is recognizing that there is a particular burden that is being placed on a group of our fellow citizens. And we should care about that. We can’t dismiss it. We can’t dismiss it.

    • FlushRyan

      White guy (Smith) makes demands of woman of Color. (Sethi)

      University of Houston sounds like white privilege in action.

  • Bobocefus Jones

    Uh Oh … Pandora’s Box has been opened now. This is what the SGA’s PC gets you., and they deserve it.

  • Sane Asylum

    In Shane Smith’s statement, he refers to himself as making the tough decision, the ‘leadership’ decision. I think many will agree that this decision was the opposite of leadership, it’s the truest example of weakness. I say that because he allowed the echo chamber of political correctness to silence a peer. He stripped away a citizen’s inalienable right to freedom of expression for what he (and I suspect his SGA board members) determined was the greater good.

    The sanction statement is a bit sparse, but reading between the lines it seems this determination was based on some odd legal/logical leap that those in positions of authority or rule are not allowed opinions. Following that logic, Professors should not be allowed to state which poet they love, which author they despise. Professors should not openly support one political party or state opinions of any sort on any social network.

    The truest test for this sanction is: Find someone on the SGA that tweeted or re-tweeted #BLM or #BLACKLIVESMATTER. If you find it, launch a complaint and let’s see how far down this PC rabbit hole we can go. It’s a dicey trail of havoc, sure to twist and break ankles, when thoughts and beliefs are prosecuted.

    —-

    Individual sovereignty, the concept of self-ownership and ones commitment to individual rights, is not divisible. The individual is the alpha and omega absolute and affirms that he or she stands above the SGA, alongside the SGA, but never beneath the SGA. The whole of sovereignty is not divisible and no part is divisible.

    Yet the SGA attempted to divide Rohini Sethi’s sovereignty as they laid claim to her intellect, thoughts and empathy. Social government bodies, like the SGA, always creep. They attempt to break the individual apart and assign portioned and equitable control to other individuals, political boards, and realms – a form of stateism. All done in the name of equality or fairness.

    Stateism is a deadly illusion. It’s a cruel magician’s trick that acts as if it is possible to alienate the inalienable. One could no more divide an individual’s sovereignty than one could naturally breathe under water and any claim to the contrary is an illusion or worst yet, a delusion. The delusional, while captivated by the illusion, disregard the magician’s other hand, and all the while, the slighted hand holds their head under water in a baptism of control.

    In that life-giving divide of air and liquid, the burden of the magician’s deceit is one sided and the delusional will sense the urgency of a drowning man. They’ll sense suffocation and it will bolt through every muscle in their body. It will jump from their lungs and leap into their throat as they thrash about grasping for firm ground on an illusionary plane, and then they will slowly, surely, sink. Then they will die.
    But it matters not. They died the moment they clapped for the magician and allowed their intellect, thoughts and empathy to be appropriated. They died the moment they believed the illusion.

    — From an upcoming book titled: The Last Sedition

  • James Blackpenny

    Welcome to America, having the “wrong” political beliefs will get you suspended and sent to re-education camp.

    • Sane Asylum

      You, young sir, are more right than you know:

      “The greatest guilt of today is that of people who accept collectivism by moral default; the people who seek protection from the necessity of taking a stand, by refusing to admit to themselves the nature of that which they are accepting; the people who support plans specifically designed to achieve serfdom, but hide behind the empty assertion that they are lovers of freedom, with no concrete meaning attached to the word; the people who believe that the content of ideas need not be examined, that principles need not be defined, and that facts can be eliminated by keeping one’s eyes shut. They expect, when they find themselves in a world of bloody ruins and concentration camps, to escape moral responsibility by wailing: “But I didn’t mean this!”
      ― Ayn Rand, Russian-American novelist, philosopher, playwright, and screenwriter

    • ac287149

      Slander, kangaroo courts, and witch hunts: activities at our institutions of higher learning.

  • RichmondVaCane

    The Left continues to punish the exercise of free speech. Future historians will look back on this Age of Political Correctness and shake their heads the way we look back on the Salem Witch Trials and shake our heads.

  • Sane Asylum

    Six Years After Shane A. Smith Graduates…
    Yuki Watanabe jumped off the last step of the bus. She pulled the straps of her backpack that held her third grade books tight across her shoulders and ran toward her waiting mother.
    “How was your day sweetie?”
    “It was good.”
    “That’s great, tell me all about it.”
    “Okay, I drew you a picture,” Yuki said with a pause. “After dinner can we go buy an AsianLivesMatter t-shirt?”
    Yuki’s mother was caught off guard by her daughter’s request. “An AsianLivesMatter t-shirt? Why baby?”
    “Two older kids had BlackLivesMatter t-shirts on the bus and my friend said we should get t-shirts too.”
    Yuki’s mother ushered her daughter to the front door and watched the bus move down the street.
    Later, after dinner, Yuki was insistent on getting the t-shirt. “Listen baby. Those boys shouldn’t be wearing those shirts.”
    “Are they bad shirts?” Yuki asked.
    “No Yuki, they’re not bad, but they should not be worn in school. I’ll call the superintendent tomorrow to see what’s going on. It’s time for you bath anyway.”
    Moments later, Yuki had bubbles up to her chin. “Do Asian lives matter mommy?”
    “Of course they do?”
    Yuki splashed a bit in the foamy water, “Do Asian lives matter more?”
    “No baby. No life matters more than another. Except you, you matter more to me than anything in the world. Let’s get you toweled off and into bed.”
    The next morning Yuki’s mother escorted her daughter onto the bus. She looked toward the back and noticed several kids with BlackLivesMatter t-shirts. She kissed Yuki goodbye. Then she watched as the bus disappeared down the street. She ran into the house and after a few phone calls she was given the number to the local school’s superintendent.
    On the third ring a man answered, “Superintendent Shane Smith, how can I help you?”
    “Hi My name is Saki Watanabe. My daughter came home yesterday wanting me to purchase an AsianLivesMatter t-shirt.”
    “Okay?”
    “She wanted the shirt because she said she saw older kids wearing BlackLivesMatter t-shirts. I’ve read the by-laws, that’s not allowed.”
    “Mrs, Watanabe, we sometimes allow our African-American students to wear BlackLivesMatter t-shirts, but it’s not often. Yesterday was Monday, the 17th. It’s within my power to make temporary rulings with respect to our by-laws.”
    “It is? Without a consensus?”
    “Yes.”
    “You know National Foundation Day in Japan is coming up in February. Am I allowed to send my daughter to school with an AsianLivesMatter t-shirt that day?”
    “You can certainly make a request. We will give it its due consideration.”
    “What if I do it regardless?”
    “Then you’re daughter will be in violation of rules and possibly expelled.”
    “Okay, on bus 321 there were several students wearing BlackLivesMatter shirts this morning. I suspect you will notify them of the infraction?”
    Saki heard Mr. Smith’s hand as he covered the transmitter of the handset. Moments later, he lifted his hand. “Mrs. Watanabe we will find the students and suggest they change their attire.”
    “Suggest?”
    “Yes, we don’t want any issues. We’ll take care of it. I assure you. Is there anything else I can help you with?”
    “No, thank you. So you’ll take care of it?”
    “Yes, I will personally take care of it.”
    “Thank you.”
    The next Monday, Yuki jumped off the bus and ran to her mother. “Mom, I really, really want an AsianLivesMatter t-shirt!”
    “Why baby?”
    “Almost all the older kids are wearing BlackLivesMatter and you said my life mattered too.”
    The next morning Yuki and her mother, Suki, walked into the school. Both were wearing matching AsianLivesMatter t-shirts. Yuki, after a student review, was expelled for two weeks and the school,at the request of Shane A. Smith, filed a protective order against Suki Watanabe.

  • Sane Asylum

    My image of the situation at hand…

  • Sane Asylum

    This post has been deleted twice before: Taking a screenshot now…

  • Sane Asylum

    Image post of post the keeps being deleted. Seems Shane A. Smith isn’t the only one demanding silence.

  • Sane Asylum

    Has anyone tracked down his parents? Anyone have an off-the-cuff interview? I’m sure his parents are saddened by this.

  • Unbeliveable

    So is it just “forget #BlackLivesMatter” we are not allowed to say? What about “forget #SkinHeads” or “forget #KKK”? is it ok to forget those hate groups? Surely “forget #America” is acceptable, right? Maybe Shane can answer this one or one of the other heavies in the senate that gave him the dictatorial power to decide what is acceptable free speech.

  • Greg Miller

    The Snowflakes behind this abomination are in for such a shock when they get out into the real world.

  • roccolore

    Liberals are the proven fascists.

  • Jim Sweet

    Shut down the student government at U of H. It has manifestly failed in its educational function when it is seen as a vehicle for political intimidation. I’d go further and require a public apology to the student body from it’s current president for his continued presence on campus.

  • guest

    I love when the BLM supporters( a moron on the FB page said this) say that this was started, because Black lives matter less. Really? Apparently, if people;especially, minorities think something, it’s true;even, without any proof. Please give us examples of how Black Lives Matter less. Freddie Gray had 25 arrests, including a few for burglary; Garner had more than that; Sterling had at least 15. If the Justice system is so unfair to blacks, why were these people and countless others, even out of jail.

  • guest

    Is ” ignorant” the only word BLM supporters know? If they truly knew the definition of that word, they would realize it fits them. There is one girl who made fun of her tears and calls her ignorant on FB, does this chick really think she is going to get a job in PR after getting out? I have a lot of media contacts who will not be hiring her, so she better hope she can get a job from a BLM supporter who works in PR. ALL LIVES MATTER! Black lies don’t!

  • WhiteRabbit3

    Sethi was presumably elected to her office by the students. The Student Government feels it can override the democratic will of the students if an elected official has political views which are not to their taste.

    Yeah, not in any definition of “democracy” I adhere to.

  • WhiteRabbit3

    Such a pity Sethi apologized. I wish she had had the strength to understand the underlying principles that are being violated here, and to understand that these principles are worth fighting for.

  • gijames1225

    Hopefully the university can get the message across that this is the student government, and not the school administration. A lot of people are conflating the two. The actions of the student government are cowardly and undemocratic and anti-intellectual, but a lot of people are accusing the school of those faults unjustly. It being the student government makes it sound much more ominous and officious than if the local student democrat organization had kicked somebody out for wrong-think.

    • guest

      Yes, but the organization was paying her a stipend of 700 a month and that could go for room and board. She is losing that for doing absolutely nothing wrong. The school can step in. These BLM students and ones supporting them are bullies. I thought liberals were against bullies. Is that only dependent on race in their minds?

      • Organite

        The school stepping in is as much of a bureaucratic nightmare as this whole ordeal. RSOs are largely autocratic within the framework of the University, and only outside of explicitly going against school policy or law can they be disciplined. Why do you think this has become such a PR debacle for the school? Why do you think the administration itself has come out and said it doesn’t condone this, but lets it stand?
        About the only thing that can happen is the Shane will undoubtedly be voted out of office next SGA election if he decides to run at all.

        • guest

          I meant, that they need to find a way to replace that money she is losing, if they don’t condone what has been done to her.

  • Bobocefus Jones

    12:13pm Rush Limbaugh talking about Rohini NOW!!

  • James Dan

    Looks like Chairman Mao…. I mean Chairman Smith wants Rohini to confess her crimes if she wants to maintain her position.

    • Bobocefus Jones

      The Nazi’s had the Brown Shirts to get reasonable people to agree with them. The Progressives have Black Lives Matter.

  • Smellvin Therat

    These naive snowflakes have no idea what awaits them when they leave their intolerant campus cocoon…

  • ThirteenthLetter

    So have you oh-so-brave journalists at the Cougar said word one against a student being sent to re-education and forced to apologize for exercising her right to free speech?

    No?

    I see. When it’s leftists barking the orders, your knees can’t hit the ground fast enough.

  • Bobocefus Jones

    I just want to say that I’m proud of everyone that’s pushing back against the Progressives and the Political Correctness that oozes throughout UH.

    Shane Smith and the SGA deserve the embarrassment that is besieging them.

    I do not think the SGA was thinking about the consequences to their actions. It appears their only concern was to satisfy the BLM mob, and they did — and it’s cost them.

    The SGA is a laughing stock. They should all be impeached and new elections held.

    IMPEACH SHANE SMITH.

  • Isthatso?

    I would like to thank the poster, Bodacious Jones, for appropriating my likeness as his avatar in his Discus account without my consent. I will be notifying the Disqus administrators of this with a screen shot of the avatar and his comments bearing my name. Consider this a demand for removal of said avatar.
    A. Colvin.

    • Bobocefus Jones

      Is that better Alex J. “Online Stalker, Heavy Drinker, Slur Mouth, Stumbling Around and Alleged Assault and Batterer” Colvin.

  • Scott084

    So now we know. Add the University of Houston to the list of crackpot Looney bins where saying that all lives matter subjects one to being censured.

    The only question remaining is why any employer would ever want to hire this school’s graduates.

    • Organite

      It’s not UH.
      It’s the SGA at UH.

  • Greg Bloodworth

    What has happened to my school?

    Spineless and dim witted individuals running the place.

    So sad on so many levels…

  • Mitzi Linton

    University violates civil rights of student. The University sanctioned punishment for the expression of an opinion on what the Democrat party has recognized as a political issue. Should the victim get a lawyer, the University is toast and new administrators will replace the useless boobs presently holding power.

  • FlushRyan

    Ms. Sethi is too good for University of Houston. Basically, if you can tie you shoe you are in their honors program. Ms. Sethi should go to a good university where he bravery and feminism is respected. She won’t be told what to do by some hair gel from New Zealand.

  • noneofmybusiness

    What happened to democracy, freedom of the press, freedom of speech and freedom of religion?
    What happened to freedom?

  • ac287149

    Rohini is a minority student, yes? Why has this happened to her? Have you considered and treated her based upon her Race, like you do everyone else?

    Please define the exact harm that she actually caused anyone. 8 months later, there should be exact documentation that her comment “All lives matter” did real damage.

    If you fail to find any real or convincing harm, then the people involved in this are no better than the Puritan judge who executed people for “witchcraft”, or Franklin Roosevelt and the Supreme Court rounding up Japanese-Americans and sending them to concentration camps far from their homes and communities, and then selling those homes right out from under them while they were gone.

