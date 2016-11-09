side bar
Monday, December 26, 2016

Columns

We are doomed with Trump victory

By November 9, 2016

 

Well, it’s over everyone: Humanity lost, and we have just elected Donald Trump as president.

All of those who claimed to be moving away from the country need to make sure their passports are ready since we will have a new president at the beginning of next year.

Clinton got close again, but she ultimately failed to overcome Trump’s momentum coming into Election Day. Despite dividing the country during his campaign, we must all  agree and accept him as our president.

So many questions now arise from the actuality of a Trump presidency, but we must not falter and answer them soon. Most importantly, we should expect sweeping changes in legislation and policy within the first 100 days.

I feel fear, rather than hope, for what lies ahead.

Trump, a man who many claim speaks for them, plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act without any real solutions for a replacement. While the program has its issues, it also provides health insurance to millions of Americans who otherwise would not have any.

Obamacare is as good as gone now.

Abortion is another issue that will likely undergo a rapid change. Trump has stated before that he wants to make abortion illegal and even punish the women who decide to get one. We will see the new president deprive women the choice for them to do whatever they want with their bodies.

Trump will also get to nominate a candidate for the vacant Supreme Court Justice post. He now has the ability to mold the U.S. into whatever he wants.

Gay marriage will likely be another casualty of Trump’s presidency. Despite all the hard work President Barack Obama has put into making gay marriage legal, Trump will likely and easily change the laws with a new conservative voice on the Supreme Court.

Those who fear what a Trump presidency might do to their immigration status now have to deal with the stark reality that they will not be in this country for much longer. Children, husbands and wives will all be subject to the no-amnesty plan.

The lives of many who were trying to live the American dream are essentially over. They will now be forced to go back to a country just because they, or their parents, came here illegally.

Enjoy these last couple of months with Obama. They will be the safest you feel as afterward the nuclear codes are handed over to Trump.

On top of this, Trump will now be the U.S.’ voice to foreign diplomats from countries in the Middle East and Asia. I’m still not sure how this will be possible since Trump had offended Muslims and their religion in his entire campaign.

Trump’s knowledge of foreign policy is the most-concerning red flag. With soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan, a lot is at risk since he knows almost nothing about what is going on around the world and our role in it.

It was funny when Trump was dancing around foreign policy questions during his campaign. It’s horrifying now with him being president.

Whether you voted for Trump, it’s time to swallow your medicine and accept the fact that he will be our next commander-in-chief. Let’s just hope the people around him can guide us through these next four years as we prepare Sen. Cory Booker to take on and defeat Trump.

Opinion editor Frank Campos is a media production senior and can be reached ay [email protected]

  • Lifetime Coog

    One difficult thing about being young is that young people have so much to learn — starting with humility. My fear is that you did your best to show some humility. The worst part is that it probably was your best. I presume the photo you selected was also the best you could do. You seem to have a future in main stream media; so, I guess a move to NY or L.A. is in your future. The nation and the next president, whether Clinton or Trump had won, needs maturity and humility from the electorate. Hopefully, you will learn as you age and all of Cougar Nation can be proud of you.

    • Organite

      Let’s roll the clock back 8 years and see how much humility the losing side had back then. Spoiler: they didn’t.

      Frankly, it’s the same story every new president: everyone overreacts, thinks the world is going to end, the world doesn’t end, and then we carry on until the next president gets elected, rinse-wash-repeat.

      So stop pretending to be holier than thou on the basis of being older and “wiser”. There’s nothing less mature than trying to invalidate someone’s opinion on the basis of their age. Look in the mirror for a moment because that humility you’re looking for in the young folks for this president elect certainly was not there in the old folks when Obama was elected.

      • Isthatso?

        I presume you’re talking about the Constitutional scholar who was elected and then re-elected for a second term? And who was doing the protesting in the streets when he was elected? And Trump’s expertise and experience in governmental affairs is…oh yes…exactly nothing. But he’s great on whipping up populist anger and resentment over imaginary boogeymen who they believe “owe” them something. . That ability to incite riots and social anarchy should play well with heads of state who have absolutely no respect for him. Can you remember a time when foreign leaders and newspapers were pleading with Americans NOT to vote for someone or to vote for his opponent? Neither can I, and I’ve been around since before JFK was assassinated. And I’m currently a Coog.

      • Kaiseno

        The issue are the changes being made under our noses. Are you blind? Did you read his 100 days plan? His healthcare plan? Or are you just super rich? This is bad for everyone except the wealthy. It’s the same as Brexit for the UK. This is disgusting.
        He’s using his money to incur favor and slip more and more of his people into seats. The difference between now and Obama is Trump has the money and greed to bring about the changes he wants.

  • Opa

    Be afraid! Be very afraid! He might actually turn this country around and make America great again.

    • Rich Beecher

      Yes, Taglines. Always damning.

  • Bobocefus Jones

    ‘ol Frankie Boy Campos … please move to Canada.

    Your Socialist pessimism is dragging down the students at UH. It’s making your followers … DUMBER.

    You see ObamaCare, Democrat cheating, criminal illegal Aliens, a partisan Justice Department, Radical Islamic Terrorism, the Iranian Nuke Deal, etc … as Good Things.

    No longer will terrorists be given an Equal Opportunity to kill us. That’s a good thing. What’s wrong with re-introducing competition and selling policies across state lines after the repeal of ObamaCare. Avoiding single payer is a good thing.

    What’s wrong with getting our immigration house in order. Since you consider yourself an Educated Hispanic Franky Boy, you are not afraid of having to compete with low skilled immigrants flooding over the border, but if those same people had media production backgrounds you yourself would be crying foul due to your elitists status being threatened.

    I do hope you are Planning to Flee to Canada? I just scrapped my plans to to move my company overseas … so we can both be Happy.

    • SpyridonJ

      What about gay marriage and abortion? You forgot those

      • Bobocefus Jones

        Spy … gay marriage is gay marriage and should be a state by state choice. As far as abortion … if you could go back and stop your mother from aborting you … would you?

        The choice really should be made before any copulation takes place. Blacks have aborted themselves nearly out of existence, and for those that are lucky enough to be born, their fellows Blacks in Chicago are doing them in by the dozens per week.

        17 dead 41 wounded in Chicago last weekend BTW.

        • SpyridonJ

          ” if you could go back and stop” those who only look back can never see where they’re going, and what happens if you don’t look where you are going? “If you could go back” of course if we all had the power to go back and change something horrible we would but that’s not the issue. Long ago people fought and die for the hope of Freedom and choice in this country, Choice. Women should have that choice for their bodies, its their pain,their lives and that choice that they have to live with for the rest of they’er lives right or wrong . because in the end it’s not about what you think or I, It’s that women who has to go in there and make that choice and in this country I believe that’s what real freedom is, the freedom of choice.

  • Bobocefus Jones

    What’s the 2020 Democrat slogan gonna be … “Make America Gloomy Again”.

  • Bobocefus Jones

    Yale Snowflakes now have OPTIONAL Mid-Terms because of Clinton loss.

    Has any UH Prof announced you can’t take a test because of Clinton’s loss?

    We have too many SOFT willed students on campus … who cannot take adversity in their lives, and are constantly looking for SAFE SPACES.

    A campus of wimps.

    http://heatst.com/culture-wars/yale-professor-cancels-exam-for-snowflake-students-distraught-at-election-result/

  • Bobocefus Jones

    Did the Kids ever Sing of Clinton? No wonder she lost.

    These same kids were probably protesting on streets searching for SAFE SPACE.

  • Bobocefus Jones

    I’m Helping UH Progressive Students Cope with the Election Results

    Oh, and I’m changing my Religion to Islam … at least for a week.

    • Bobocefus Jones

      For the Record: The KKK was a Southern Military Wing of the DEMOCRAT PARTY. The KKK didn’t endorse Trump.

      These ranters are some of the most ignorant and CRY BABY people out there.

  • Steven Bollinger
