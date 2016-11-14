side bar
Thursday, December 22, 2016

Campus

Anti-Trump protesters march through campus, call for statement from Khator

By November 14, 2016

UH students and faculty gathered at the Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion to protest the hate that has followed the recent election. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar
The protest, lead by UH’s Youth Empowerment Alliance, was to demand the University stand in solidarity with all of its students. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar
During the protest, those present were told to say the names of the people they were there to fight for. Many spoke of undocumented friends and family members. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar
Near the end of the event, the crowd joined hands around the pavilion. YEA Vice President Maria Treviño-Rodriguez encouraged them to look to each other for support. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar
Gabriel Grant, a biotechnology sophomore, counter-protested the event, citing discussion as a better means to peace. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar
The protest included a series of chants such as “Education not deportation,” and “Love, not hate, makes America great.” | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar
Treviño-Rodriguez ended the protest by encouraging the crowd to remain active and vigilant. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar

On Monday, more than 100 students and faculty gathered at the Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion to chant for political change.

The protest, hosted by UH’s Youth Empowerment Alliance, was made up of individuals demanding that UH administration advocates on behalf of its diverse student population amid the nation’s current shift in power.

The protest began at noon and participants marched through campus for nearly two hours.

“We are asking that the University of Houston make a statement that our campus will continue to be a safe space for the Muslim community, the LGBTQ community, the black community, women and undocumented students,” said Maria Treviño-Rodriguez, YEA vice president and political science sophomore.

Regardless of whether President and Chancellor Renu Khator denounces President-elect Donald Trump, Treviño-Rodriguez said YEA believes it is Khator’s duty to stand in solidarity with the students whom she represents.

This crowd echoed this belief in the chant, “Renu, silence is violence.”

As the protest came to a stop in front of the Cullen Performance Hall, Treviño-Rodriguez encouraged the crowd to say the names of the people they were there fighting for.

Michael Snediker, an English professor, said he was protesting on behalf of his students.

“I have students in tears because they’re undocumented, because they’re queer, because they’re trying to live their trans lives, and all of the sudden it feels even less possible than it was before,” Snediker said. “I want to make it possible again.”

Jeorgia Lippincott, an art senior, said she decided to protest because of the threats her children have been receiving at school following the election.

“They’re both being told they’re going to get deported and they’re only a quarter Hispanic,” Lippincott said. “It’s scary as a mom.”

Despite chants calling for love, equal rights and democracy, not all students agreed that protesting was the best way to achieve it.

“What’s really harmful about it is this is not uniting anybody,” said Gabriel Grant, a biotechnology sophomore. “This is incredibly divisive and it’s wrong. Without saying anything, I’ve been called a racist, I’ve already been called a sexist and I haven’t been able to engage.”

Grant said that true democracy includes discussion. Ideally, he said he would like to see both sides come together, present their arguments and listen to each other.

Regardless of the differing viewpoints, both sides of the march remained peaceful.

  • Mohammed bin Zayed Jones

    There is only ONE word to describe those students protesting yesterday on campus … CRYBABIES!!!

    You would expect this story to be written by The National Enquirer, but at UH it is taken seriously.

    Jeorgia Lippincott, either is ignorant of the laws, or is playing on the fears being portrayed by Democrats, because I know their tactics are failing.

    Where were the George Soros paid protesters? I saw no BUSES on or around campus? The turnout was pitiful, and Maria Rodriguez and YEA should be embarrassed.

    None of the groups that Maria Rodriguez mentioned, should have nothing to worry about … the Muslim Community … and good Muslims such as myself have nothing to worry about … as long as we don’t conspired to take up Jihad against the United States we are fine. The LGBTQIA community is arming up afraid of bad Muslims who take the Koran as literal. The Black community has no choice but to get better after being ignored by the Democrats for 50 years+, and also being ignored by Barack Obama for the last 8 years.

    Women voting with their private parts in mind got themselves in this predicament. I pay the people that work for me based on Merit and not because of their gender. In fact, the highest paid employee I have is a Woman, and to me is indispensable, thus allowing me to loiter on campus pursuing my Masters, taking note of ignorant Students who NOT TO HIRE in the future because of their inability to deal with adversity in their lives. And believe me, HR personnel are taking notes as well on who to weed out as candidates in reference on how they react to adversity. A UT education is not as exclusive as it used to be.

    As far as undocumented immigrants, unless they are criminal aliens, gang members, murders, etc. The law abiding undocumented immigrants have nothing to be worried about, but I would support the immediate deportation of YEA VP Maria Rodriguez.

    • Jeorgia

      Yeeeah, not ignorant, more like upset that I had to reassure my 4th grader the day after the election that he wasn’t going to get deported because he comes from a proud Latino family, or that his friends, who are children of immigrants, weren’t going to have to “go back to where they came from.” Kids will be kids, but it’s still painful to see one’s own children upset and frightened because of the ignorant comments of their fellow students parroting their parents. No, not ignorant, just a protective mom.

      And cry babies: two words

  • coachv79

    Snowflakes on campus, how nice!

  • lovemycountry1964

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/080ada913dd27db8e50581bb26d46259b96ad43de1a48e6f948ce5f734025b87.jpg These are people that not only don’t need safe spaces, they also aren’t whining about the election results. Get back to class and work people.

  • Jeorgia

    Fantastic article, Jasmine! Thanks for the coverage and for reporting on both sides 😊 Go Coogs!

    • Mohammed bin Zayed Jones

      ——————————————————————————–

      Jeorgia
      Yeeeah, not ignorant, more like upset that I had to reassure my 4th grader the day after the election that he wasn’t going to get deported because he comes from a proud Latino family, or that his friends, who are children of immigrants, weren’t going to have to “go back to where they came from.” Kids will be kids, but it’s still painful to see one’s own children upset and frightened because of the ignorant comments of their fellow students parroting their parents. No, not ignorant, just a protective mom.

      4:21 a.m., Friday Dec. 2 | Other comments by Jeorgia

      Jeorgia
      It’s a shame that kids have to learn about politics at such a young age. The deportation issue has been blow out of proportion. Criminals aliens should be very afraid. If you kill or do other crimes and are illegal. I say bye.

      It was the liberal media who said ALL Hispanics will be deported. Heck, any Democrat rhetoric during the last weeks of the campaign was overblown, and Obama chicken-littled himself crying the sky is falling on stuff that will never happen.

