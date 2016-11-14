Anti-Trump protesters march through campus, call for statement from Khator

UH students and faculty gathered at the Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion to protest the hate that has followed the recent election. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar The protest, lead by UH’s Youth Empowerment Alliance, was to demand the University stand in solidarity with all of its students. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar During the protest, those present were told to say the names of the people they were there to fight for. Many spoke of undocumented friends and family members. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar Near the end of the event, the crowd joined hands around the pavilion. YEA Vice President Maria Treviño-Rodriguez encouraged them to look to each other for support. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar Gabriel Grant, a biotechnology sophomore, counter-protested the event, citing discussion as a better means to peace. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar The protest included a series of chants such as “Education not deportation,” and “Love, not hate, makes America great.” | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar Treviño-Rodriguez ended the protest by encouraging the crowd to remain active and vigilant. | Jasmine Davis/ The Cougar

On Monday, more than 100 students and faculty gathered at the Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion to chant for political change.

The protest, hosted by UH’s Youth Empowerment Alliance, was made up of individuals demanding that UH administration advocates on behalf of its diverse student population amid the nation’s current shift in power.

The protest began at noon and participants marched through campus for nearly two hours.

“We are asking that the University of Houston make a statement that our campus will continue to be a safe space for the Muslim community, the LGBTQ community, the black community, women and undocumented students,” said Maria Treviño-Rodriguez, YEA vice president and political science sophomore.

Regardless of whether President and Chancellor Renu Khator denounces President-elect Donald Trump, Treviño-Rodriguez said YEA believes it is Khator’s duty to stand in solidarity with the students whom she represents.

This crowd echoed this belief in the chant, “Renu, silence is violence.”

As the protest came to a stop in front of the Cullen Performance Hall, Treviño-Rodriguez encouraged the crowd to say the names of the people they were there fighting for.

Michael Snediker, an English professor, said he was protesting on behalf of his students.

“I have students in tears because they’re undocumented, because they’re queer, because they’re trying to live their trans lives, and all of the sudden it feels even less possible than it was before,” Snediker said. “I want to make it possible again.”

Jeorgia Lippincott, an art senior, said she decided to protest because of the threats her children have been receiving at school following the election.

“They’re both being told they’re going to get deported and they’re only a quarter Hispanic,” Lippincott said. “It’s scary as a mom.”

Despite chants calling for love, equal rights and democracy, not all students agreed that protesting was the best way to achieve it.

“What’s really harmful about it is this is not uniting anybody,” said Gabriel Grant, a biotechnology sophomore. “This is incredibly divisive and it’s wrong. Without saying anything, I’ve been called a racist, I’ve already been called a sexist and I haven’t been able to engage.”

Grant said that true democracy includes discussion. Ideally, he said he would like to see both sides come together, present their arguments and listen to each other.

Regardless of the differing viewpoints, both sides of the march remained peaceful.

