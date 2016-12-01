Puppies, free breakfast offered at de-stress events during finals

As finals dawn upon the University of Houston, it’s important for students and faculty alike to step away from the books every once and awhile and into activities that will help de-stress them. Below are some of the resources that campus is offering to help students relax from exam anxieties.

Thursday, Dec. 1: Winter Wonderland

Lynn Eusan Park

12 – 5 p.m.

The Student Program Board is finishing their semester full of events with a frosty party. There will be six tons of snow as well as hot chocolate and funnel cakes. The event is completely free, so be sure to stop by for a taste of winter in the unpredictable Houston climate.

Friday, Dec. 2: Coping with and Preparing for Final Exams

Cougar Village 1, Room N112

1 – 2 p.m.

The on-campus group Learning Advancements for Undergraduate Cougars of Houston (LAUNCH) will be giving advice about specific exams and how to tackle each one. In addition to giving detailed advice about each exam, they will also speak about lessening exam stress during finals week.

Monday, Dec. 5: Unwind with Wellness

UH Wellness, CRWC Suite 1038

2 – 6 p.m.

The University of Houston Campus Recreation and Wellness Center will be offering stress-relieving services on Monday. There will be several ways to unwind, including yoga, meditation, massage chairs and food. If you enjoy being more active, they will also host games, and offer student DIY projects and therapy pets.

Finals Mania

M.D. Anderson Library, Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion

8:30 – 10:30 p.m.

While you’re cramming for exams at night, be sure to enjoy a late night breakfast to fuel you up. Free for students, you will receive a meal to keep you going through the hectic week that includes pancakes, turkey sausage and a beverage.

Tuesday, Dec. 6: Paws and Relax

M.D. Anderson Library, Room 106-T

7 – 9 p.m.

Local organization Faithful Paws will be on campus to offer relaxation through with furry companions. Feeding treats to the dogs is encouraged, as well snuggling and playing while accompanied by the available canines.

