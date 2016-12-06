Women’s basketball to renew old rivalry Wednesday

The women’s basketball team will travel again for a matchup with a former Southwest Conference foe: the Texas Tech University Red Raiders.

Head coach Ronald Hughey and the team have racked up air miles in the early part of the season as they will have played four of their first eight games on the road following the matchup. The Cougars, after a westward trip that saw them go 0-2, can even their overall road record at 2-2 with a win over the Red Raiders.

Freshman guard Angela Harris has been key in giving the team an impressive start to the season. She leads the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game, thanks in part to 15 made three-point field goals in 2016.

The other freshman guard, Jasmyne Harris, has been notable in the early part of the season. Harris is coming off of a week that earned her American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week honors for the second time this season.

Harris is averaging 6.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

The Red Raiders enter Wednesday’s matchup at 4-3 on the season, having amassed a perfect 3-0 at home. In their last outing, Texas Tech dropped a narrow 66-60 decision to the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

Texas Tech is a three-headed monster with three players on the offensive end who are averaging at least 14 points per game.

Sophomore guard Recee’ Caldwell leads all scorers with 19.6 points per game and paces the team in assists with 3.9 per contest. Junior center Jada Terry contributes 14.1 points per game while Arella Guirantes adds 14.

Texas Tech leads the all-time series against the Cougars 38-13.

Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday from the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

