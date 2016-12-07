Man on the Street: Students cramming for final exams

The coldness of winter combined with the scent of free pancakes mean one thing: Final exams season is here.

As students and faculty prepare for the upcoming weeks, The Cougar asked how some students are dealing with finals and what they look forward to the most once their exams are finished.

Most students interviewed on Tuesday said that they had already finished most final projects and exams and had just one or two left to prepare for.

“I took my ancient history test last Thursday, so I already got the hang of what my other classes are gonna be like,” said history junior Esteban Sanchez. “I already know what my history of Brazil class is going to be like, so I gotta do a lot of memorization there, and after I’m done with that test Thursday, I gotta do a take-home test for my ancient history class.” | Dillon Duke/The Cougar “I’ve taken five and I have one left,” said art history sophomore Mia Aguilar. “They’ve been good. They’ve been easier than I expected, probably because I put a lot of pressure on myself.” | Dillon Duke/The Cougar “Usually, I start going to the library four days before my final, so that way I can take things one day at a time instead of cramming everything in the night before,” said marketing and finance freshman Alexander Hymes. “Just a little bit each day.” | Dillon Duke/The Cougar “I’ve taken four and I have one left,” said public relations freshman Kelly Meza. “A few I did better than I expected, but then there was one that I struggled with a lot.” | Dillon Duke/The Cougar “I’ve taken three and I have one more,” said finance junior Miguel Machado. “I commute from home, but I just feel like I spend all my time here. I want to spend time with my family, my cat. I know that sounds kinda lame.” | Dillon Duke/The Cougar “I have one (exam) in an hour actually,” said first-year finance graduate student Anna Panasenko. ” “I just started a full time job so finals is a bit strenuous. Still, I study during whatever breaks I have. They’re about a week apart, so I have plenty of time to study in between every exam, which is great.” | Dillon Duke/The Cougar

