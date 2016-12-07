VP of research, technology transfer ‘thrilled’ to be chosen

Following a national search, UH System Chancellor and President Renu Khator on Wednesday named Amr Elnashai the next vice-chancellor and vice president for research and technology transfer.

“I am thrilled to have been selected for this position at one of the fastest-growing, highest-quality universities in the nation,” Elnashai said in a news release. “I look forward to working with Chancellor Khator and the rest of the leadership team at UH and the UH System to further develop the research enterprise and help take it to even higher levels of accomplishment.”

At Pennsylvania State University, Elnashai currently serves as the Harold and Inge Marcus Dean of Engineering. He will replace Ramanan Krishnamoorti, the interim vice-chancellor and vice president of research and technology transfer.

Prior to his employment at Penn State, Elnashai was the chair of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

“Dr. Elnashai’s vision and execution have led to transformative changes wherever he has been,” Khator said in a news release. “As a comprehensive research university, we have ambitious goals for UH research and scholarship, and Amr has the right credentials and experience to guide us there.”

UH is a Carnegie-designated, Tier One public research university and, according to the release, has emerged as a top institution for technological commercialization in energy, information technology, biopharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

At UH, Elnashai will look over five nationally funded research centers and multiple university-funded research facilities.

The UH System Board of Regents is expected to confirm Elnashai’s appointment on Feb. 23. He will serve the UH System in July 2017.

