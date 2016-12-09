Light up the weekend with concerts, cafe among art

Bun B at Discovery Green

7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Discovery Green

This is a free concert that will bring the best of Texas’ hip-hop scene in Bun B and DJ CHOSE to attendees. Make sure to take blankets, pets and picnics.

Lights in the Heights

6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday, Christian’s Tailgate White Oak

According to the event’s website, this is “one of the biggest events of the year in the Heights.” Have fun, eat up and take part in contests at this weekend event.

Honey Art Cafe Grand Opening

10 a.m. to midnight, Saturday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday, 3516 Shepherd Dr.

Enjoy savory treats and drinks this weekend among live art demonstrations and 1,000 square feet of murals. Check out the event’s Facebook page for a detailed list of different showcases that will happen over both days.

Movie Night: “Love Actually”

7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Discovery Green

Come see a free screening of the crucial romantic film that features eight different couples finding, losing and forming love in the days leading up to Christmas in London. Perfect timing!

Sofa Kingz

6 to 9 p.m., Sunday, House of Blues

A band with music that everyone will love is coming to the place where great artists (and equally awesome food) gather. Check out the band’s website here.

[email protected]