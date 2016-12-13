Women’s basketball prepares to confront Cajuns’ rage

The women’s basketball team will play the first game of a three-game road trip on Wednesday after traveling to Lafayette to face the University of Louisiana’s Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Cougars are 4-5 on the season and are winners of three of their last four games. The team has struggled on the road this season, managing just a 1-3 record away from Hofheinz Pavilion.

The team enters the matchup with UL-Lafayette after a 53-51 win over Rutgers University last Saturday.

Junior guard Chyanne Butler leads the team offensively with 10.8 points per game followed by freshman guard Angela Harris who adds 9.6 per game.

UL-Lafayette has managed a 4-2 record early in the season, including a 2-0 record at home. The Ragin’ Cajuns are winners of two games in a row. Offensively, UL-Lafayette is averaging 70 points per game, but is allowing its opponents 70.3 per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns enjoy performances from three standout scorers on offense. Senior guard Jaylyn Gordon leads the team, averaging a remarkable 19.7 points per game with 17 made three-pointers.

Junior forward Simone Fields adds 15.5 points on a team-leading .533 percent from the field. Freshman guard Jasmine Thomas’ collegiate career is off to an impressive start as she leads UL-Lafayette with 2.8 assists per game and 10.7 points.

Last season, the Cougars defeated UL-Lafayette with a 52-51 win on Nov. 22, 2015 at Hofheinz Pavilion. The Cougars are 8-1 against the Ragin’ Cajuns, with their only loss recorded in the 1999 season.

Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m Wednesday.

