GALLERY: Football’s top moments of 2016
The Cougars played their final game of the 2016 season Saturday when they lost to the San Diego State University Aztecs in the Las Vegas Bowl. At 9-4, the Cougars have provided picturesque moments through some of the best performances in program history.
Here are some of the best moments of the 2016 season.
Senior cornerback Brandon Wilson hurdles a teammate on his way to a 109-yard field goal return touchdown against the University of Oklahoma Sept. 3. | Justin Tijerina/The Cougar
The Cougar defense stifled the Sooners all afternoon en route to a 33-23 upset to open the season. | Justin Tijerina/The Cougar
A last second goal line stand by the Cougars’ defense sealed a 38-31 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane Oct. 15. | Navid Parsa/The Cougar
Senior quarterback Greg Ward Jr. scores his 38th career rushing touchdown in a 30-18 win over Tulane. | Justin Cross/The Cougar
Fans storm the field after the Cougars upset the No. 3 ranked Louisville Cardinals making them the only team in the NCAA with two wins against top five ranked teams. | Ajani Stewart/The Cougar
Tags: Greg Ward Jr, Houston Football, Las Vegas Bowl