Student assaulted in library
January 6, 2017
A female student was fondled at the M.D. Anderson library last Thursday.
UHPD reports that the student was touched in a sexual manner on the eighth floor by an unknown male who exposed himself to her. The student fled via nearby stairway.
The suspect is described as a black male with a fade hair cut with medium hair on top. He is reported to be approximately 5’08” to 5’09” tall and an approximate weight of 160-170 pounds. He was wearing a black coat or jacket and was not carrying a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.