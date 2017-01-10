Man on the Street: Mixed opinions on campus safety

“It’s not a question of whether or not I feel safe on campus, but whether or not the campus is safe,” said economics senior Edrick Rougeau. “And to answer that question, I feel as though the campus isn’t as safe as it could be. Things need to improve, and we must have a stronger police presence on campus.” | Julie Araica/ The Cougar “I feel safe on campus because I’ve never had a scary experience personally,” said kinesiology graduate Farah Babul. “Of course, I hear stuff go around and I see the email alerts, but I’ve never experienced any of that. Everyone is really nice and friendly here so I don’t think this is an unsafe campus.” | Julie Araica/ The Cougar “I feel safe during the day time, but during the night time I definitely do not feel safe. This forces me to travel in groups at night,” said biology senior Omar Akaber. “I don’t feel safe because of all these emails and reports I keep getting about assaults and such. Luckily, nothing has happened to me yet, but it definitely is scary to know how much of this goes on.” | Julie Araica/ The Cougar “So far yes, my first semester here has been pretty good. But everything that I’ve read through the emails is kind of a little sketchy and worrisome, so I always try to stay alert,” said kinesiology junior Vanessa Vazquez. “So far, I’ve been fine though, but mostly because I’m here in the morning. If I were here at night though, I probably wouldn’t feel as safe.” | Julie Araica/ The Cougar “As long as I’ve been here I’ve been fine. Maybe in the future, I may have a different opinion, but right now I feel safe,” said industrial engineering graduate Bhani Kuira. “I don’t think any of the incidents that have happened should be happening, and that to prevent these things from happening we need more security.” | Julie Araica/ The Cougar

In light of the most recent incident, the sexual assault case that occurred Thursday at the M.D. Anderson Library, The Cougar asked students whether they felt safe on campus.

Despite the email alerts students may receive about robberies or sexual misconduct, some students still don’t worry about safety or feel unsafe in certain circumstances only, but many agree that safety shouldn’t be something that they need to worry about.

