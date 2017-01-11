Brian Johnson named football offensive coordinator

The Cougars’ new head coach Major Applewhite has named Brian Johnson as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Johnson, a native of Baytown, was the quarterback’s coach at Mississippi State from 2014-2016. For two years of his three-year tenure, Mississippi State quarterbacks led the SEC in total offense. Over this three-year span, the Bulldogs were second in the SEC in total offense, averaging 6,129 yards per season, and second in passing offense, averaging 3,492 yards.

At Mississippi State, Johnson was most known for cultivating Dak Prescott, the starting quarterback for the Super Bowl-favorite Dallas Cowboys. This past season, Prescott was named the NFL Rookie of the Year.

During his two years as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, Prescott shattered 38 school records and finished eighth in the 2014 Heisman Trophy voting, receiving two first-place votes.

“He was unbelievable, and I’m very thankful to have him as a coach,” Prescott said in the UH press release regarding Johnson. “Once I got the offense down, he took me to another level and his knowledge of the game was invaluable.”

As a player, Johnson was a quarterback for the University of Utah from 2004-2008. His career record of 26-7 as the starting quarterback makes him the most winning quarterback in Utah’s history.

His senior year, Johnson helped lead the Utes to an undefeated 13-0 season, the best record in the school’s history. The Utes finished that season with an upset over No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, where Johnson was named MVP.

Johnson went undrafted in the 2009 NFL draft.

“It meant a lot to have someone who has played at such a high level be able to teach you,” Prescott said. “You look at the success he had with his undefeated season at Utah and you know he can back you up.”

