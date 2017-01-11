side bar
Saturday, January 14, 2017

Crime

IT urges ‘due diligence’ after scam email

By January 11, 2017

A security alert sent out by UIT on Jan. 6 warned students of a potentially malicious scam email targeting them in search of personal information.

The alert reported that the emails are designed to lure students into disclosing personal information that could be used to access their accounts or sell information to a larger operation. This particular round of emails reached a large percentage of students, said Mary Dickerson, the assistant vice chancellor of IT Security.

“It’s not uncommon to see hackers targeting our students,” Dickerson said. 

Dickerson said the email addresses could have been obtained by anyone, as any student who has not opted into FERPA has his or her contact information displayed publicly on the school’s directory website.

The company named in the fraudulent email, TEKSystems, is cooperating with the University and law enforcement and was not responsible for the fake job offers. The company had not previously been associated with the University says Dickerson.

Ultimately, however, it boils down to using common sense, Dickerson said. The email address the emails were sent from were on an AOL server, not a corporate one, she said.

“Use due diligence and be skeptical,” Dickerson said.

Included in the email was a list of frequently asked questions, including what to do if a student had already responded to the message. If students believe they have subjected themselves to this, they should immediately contact UIT or UHPD.

[email protected]

Tags:


  • Muhammed Bin Zayed Jones

    You would think that after the Podesta email debacle, that many gullible liberals on campus would have learned about treating all emails … especially emails that require clicking a link, should be treated with a greater amount of skepticism.

    Evidently not. Those liberals are just as stupid as before the election.

    You should never click a link from an email requiring intimate information.

    If a website sends you information, even if it is legit, go to a TRUSTED url or bookmark to enter the website rather than clinking the email link. That ensures that you are safe, and you can enter the website from that outlet, and conduct any business needed to resolve the issue.

