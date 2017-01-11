Former football player arrested in Friendswood

Former University of Houston football player D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested Dec. 21 for possession of a controlled substance, according to an ABC13 article.

Holmes-Wilfork is the son of Houston Texans’ nose tackle, Vince Wilfork. As a freshman, Holmes-Wilfork spent this season as a safety for the Cougars.

“We are aware of the situation, and D’Aundre is no longer a part of the Houston Football program,” the Athletics Department said in a statement to ABC13.

According to Galveston County court records, Holmes-Wilfork was arrested in Friendswood after the car he was in did not stop at a stop sign. Inside the vehicle, officers said they found a backpack with marijuana and a prescription bottle with “thick liquid that had a smell similar to cough syrup,” according to the court documents.

Court documents state that Holmes-Wilfork was a passenger in the car and told police that the backpack belonged to him and that the liquid in the bottle was “lean,” also known as codeine.

Charged with possession of a controlled substance, Holmes-Wilfork was sent to Friendswood City jail. According to ABC13, his bond is set at $10,000.

[email protected]