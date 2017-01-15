New shuttle tracking app promises improved accuracy

The UH community has a new way to track shuttles.

With DoubleMap, a more user-friendly app, students can anticipate more reliable arrival times, said the director of Parking and Transportation Bob Browand.

DoubleMap will power Cougar Trax, the real-time GPS tracking system designed to show riders when the next bus will be at a specific shuttle stop.

Cougar Trax, the current GPS tracking system that shows riders where their bus is and when it’ll arrive, will be phased out over the course of the semester as Groome Transportation, the company that operates campus shuttle services, transitions completely to DoubleMap.

The University does not have a direct partnership with DoubleMap, assistant director of Parking & Transportation Eric Holamon said via email.

“As a partner of the university, Groome is continuously looking to enhance shuttle service for the campus,” Holamon said. “After seeing a demo of the application, we mutually decided on making the application available on our campus.”

The DoubleMap application has been successfully implemented at other locations for real-time updates on shuttle times, assistant director of Parking and Transportation Eric Holamon said.

Cougar Trax ran on a G2 platforms whose modems and sensors were outdated. The system was upgraded and DoubleMap runs on a G4 platform and has the latest updated equipment, Holamon said.

[email protected]