BREAKING: Deputy athletic director leaving for Baylor

University of Houston Deputy Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey is leaving for Baylor University, Baylor announced in a release Tuesday afternoon.

Dickey, currently in his second year as deputy AD, will become Baylor’s Associate Vice President for Athletics Operations, effective Feb. 13.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity Mack Rhoades and Baylor University has provided me,” Dickey said in a news release. “I want to personally thank Hunter Yurachek and our many supporters and team members at the University of Houston.”

Dickey has been with Houston since 2010 — first as the associate athletics director for development before his 2014 promotion to senior associate athletics director for external relations. In May 2015 he was promoted to his current position.

Baylor is in the process of replacing personnel at their athletics department following a sexual abuse scandal in the football team.

Dickey is reuniting with current Baylor athletics director Mack Rhoades, who had previously held the same position at Houston from 2009-2015. This is the fourth school they have worked at together after Houston, the University of Akron and the University of Texas at El Paso.

“Having worked with Jeramiah at three institutions, I have found him to be an extremely talented administrator of great integrity and faith who believes in Baylor’s Christian mission,” Rhoades said in a news release. “He is recognized as a rising superstar in intercollegiate athletics with extensive experience.”

University of Houston officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.

