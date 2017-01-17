Campaign launch, day of service highlight week’s events

As students head back to campus, there is no shortage of syllabus-week social happenings. Before classes get tough, take advantage of the free time and attend these campus events, which include the launch of an unprecedented campus fundraising campaign and a day of service honoring Martin Luther King.

Wednesday

Cat’s Back

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Student Center South Houston Room

Meet representatives from student organizations in this mini version of fall’s event. Enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies and enter for the chance to win prizes like a Barnes and Noble gift card, a Nintendo NES Classic and an Amazon Fire Stick.

Thursday

Community Launch of UH’s Campaign

Begins at 9 a.m., happening throughout campus

President Khator kicks off the campus launch of the campaign with remarks on the Ezekiel Cullen lawn at 9 a.m. At 6 p.m., the campus community comes together for a rally where you can learn more about what the campaign means for you. After the rally, follow the Spirit of Houston to Hofheinz Pavilion for a pre-basketball game tailgate.

MLK Commemoration featuring keynote speaker Sylvester Turner

4:00 p.m. at the Student Center Theater

Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner will come to campus to speak on “the importance of keeping hope alive and uniting together to serve others,” according to the event’s website.

Friday

Inauguration watch party

11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Student Center Monumental Stairs

The Center for Student Involvement will host a live inauguration watch party at the Monumental Stairs on Friday. CSI previously hosted presidential debate watch parties and an Election Day results watch party in the same location that hosted hundreds of student attendees.

Saturday

Martin Luther King Day of Service

7:30 a.m. to noon at the Houston Food Bank

Shortly after King’s death, Harris Wofford, a senator and friend of King’s, established the National Day of Service to honor his memory. As part of the Day of Service, Coogs will take over the Houston Food Bank Saturday. Register here.

