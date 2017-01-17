Campaign launch, day of service highlight week’s events
As students head back to campus, there is no shortage of syllabus-week social happenings. Before classes get tough, take advantage of the free time and attend these campus events, which include the launch of an unprecedented campus fundraising campaign and a day of service honoring Martin Luther King.
Wednesday
Cat’s Back
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Student Center South Houston Room
Meet representatives from student organizations in this mini version of fall’s event. Enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies and enter for the chance to win prizes like a Barnes and Noble gift card, a Nintendo NES Classic and an Amazon Fire Stick.
Thursday
Community Launch of UH’s Campaign
Begins at 9 a.m., happening throughout campus
President Khator kicks off the campus launch of the campaign with remarks on the Ezekiel Cullen lawn at 9 a.m. At 6 p.m., the campus community comes together for a rally where you can learn more about what the campaign means for you. After the rally, follow the Spirit of Houston to Hofheinz Pavilion for a pre-basketball game tailgate.
MLK Commemoration featuring keynote speaker Sylvester Turner
4:00 p.m. at the Student Center Theater
Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner will come to campus to speak on “the importance of keeping hope alive and uniting together to serve others,” according to the event’s website.
Friday
Inauguration watch party
11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Student Center Monumental Stairs
The Center for Student Involvement will host a live inauguration watch party at the Monumental Stairs on Friday. CSI previously hosted presidential debate watch parties and an Election Day results watch party in the same location that hosted hundreds of student attendees.
Saturday
Martin Luther King Day of Service
7:30 a.m. to noon at the Houston Food Bank
Shortly after King’s death, Harris Wofford, a senator and friend of King’s, established the National Day of Service to honor his memory. As part of the Day of Service, Coogs will take over the Houston Food Bank Saturday. Register here.