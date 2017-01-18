Baseball players receive preseason recognition

Four members of the Cougar baseball team have received preseason accolades in lead up to the 2017 season, showing that the returning core players are some of the best in the conference.

Junior starting pitcher Seth Romero and junior catcher Connor Wong were named in Baseball America’s Top 100 college draft prospects. Romero and Wong were two of only three athletes from the American Athletic Conference to be named in the BA Top 100.

The list is based off of evaluations by Major League scouts to be used for the MLB First-Year Player Draft. Romero was rated the No. 10 athlete and No. 1 in the state of Texas. Wong was rated No. 88 in the 2017 class.

“I don’t really think about (the rankings) too much,” Romero said. “Really we’re just focused on the season and trying to make sure we do well. I mean it’s awesome, it’s really cool, but I try not to focus on it.”

Romero was named to the Preseason All-American and All-Conference teams in addition to his draft ranking. He is the clear ace for the starting rotation heading into the season. After leading the team in ERA for the second straight year, he will be looked at to lead a youthful but talented group.

Wong has been one of the best overall athletes for the Cougars. Starting in all 59 games last season his .304 average and 70 hits were second on the team. His play earned him an All-Conference designation. Wong, however, opts not to focus on the rankings too much. His focus is on seeing what he can improve on during any given day so that he can help his team win games.

“Fall practice was really good,” junior catcher Connor Wong said. “We’re about to start practicing as a team on our own. We have a great group of guys, a lot of new guys, but a very talented group and we’re expecting big things from this season.”

In addition to Romero and Wong, junior outfielder Corey Julks and sophomore designated hitter Joe Davis were both named to the Preseason All-Conference team. Julks has been the top hitter the last two seasons. He hit .332 last year to go with his 65 hits and 34 runs scored. His consistent hitting and base stealing earned him a place on the All-Conference team last year. The conference naturally expects him to do the same in his junior year.

Davis is coming off one of the best seasons for a freshman in program history. Davis has proved he can change the shape of a game with one swing of his bat. His 14 home runs and 58 RBI’s broke the school freshman record. The Freshman All-American will continue his impressive form as he has been named the Preseason All-Conference Player of the Year.

All have been key contributors to a team that has played for the conference title the last two seasons. Despite last season’s faults there is still enthusiasm around the squad. With five offensive spots open on the roster, the veterans will have to make sure the young athletes are prepared. The players know very well that the accolades will not mean anything if they do not perform to their potential. Their determination to stay focused will propel them forward this season, and help steer the ship for all newcomers.

“That’s just the expectation at the University of Houston,” Wong said “to win a lot of games and be a successful program. Whether it’s football, baseball, basketball, we’re all trying to win a lot of games and national championships are the ultimate goal.”

