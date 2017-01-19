Rebounding dooms Cougars in clash with Owls

The Houston Cougars couldn’t win the uphill battle against Temple University falling 69-57 at Hofheinz Pavilion Wednesday night.

With the loss, the Cougars fall to 8-10 on the season and 1-4 in the American Athletic Conference play while extending their losing streak to four games. The Cougars and Owls fought back and forth, each going on impressive runs before turning the momentum over to the other team, as Houston was out-rebounded 49-31 leading to 14 -second chance points for Temple.

“We had tremendous effort in everything we did except for rebounding the ball,” head coach Ronald Hughey said. “We got out rebounded, and it was the one thing we didn’t continue to fight on like we needed to.”

The Owls opened with a 7-0 run and strode ahead with ease as the Cougars struggled from the field, going just 4-14. At the end of the first quarter, the Owls led 19-11.

The Cougars came back from the break swinging, going on a 16-4 run of their own in the second quarter, heading into the half down 39-33.

At the start of the third period, the Owls returned in peak form with a 15-2 run leading to a 17-point margin.

The Cougars tried to answer back with a 13-0 run, ending the third quarter down 54-50, but the momentum shifted in the fourth quarter. The Owls’ defense stepped up, holding the Cougars to 2-10 from the field and only seven points in the period.

“Our offensive effort, togetherness, willingness to make the next pass, ball movement and a lot of things we did were positive for this game,” Hughey said. “We just didn’t rebound the basketball. When you give up second and third opportunities, especially in the fourth quarter, four or five possessions in a row, it kills you.”

Four Cougars ended with double-figures in points with sophomore guard Serithia Hawkins leading the way with 12. Freshman guard Jasmyne Harris had 11, freshman guard Angela Harris finished with 10 points and eight rebounds and senior center Jacqueline Blake topped it off with 10 points of her own.

The Cougars stay at home to host SMU on Saturday. The Mustangs are 10-8 overall and 1-4 in the conference with tip-off at Hofheinz Pavilion scheduled at 2:00 p.m.

