Focus Friday – Trump Inauguration

Lack of centralization, lack of coordination, miscommunication and lack of forethought/preparation characterized the presidential campaign of Donald Trump. In stunning fashion, Donald Trump will be the person inaugurated on Friday, January 20th. The people, divided into supporters of Trump and people who do not support Trump, should expect largely the same. The people should not expect many surprises or platform changes. Trump will continue to spout economic nationalism, more socially conservative policies, etc. However, people should expect to Trump to take a different tone. Likely Trump will not openly criticize anyone in his speech. Trump will also likely keep his speech more idealistic to empower his supporters and widen his mandate. Other than that, Donald Trump’s campaign messages should largely shine through to his inauguration speech but in a more tempered, calm, tone, similar to his victory speech.

According to the @RealDonaldTrump twitter, he wrote the inaugural speech himself three weeks ago. I expect that this speech will focus on “making america great again.” He’ll do this by talking about his plans to secure the economy, to better national security and replace the Affordable Care Act. I also expect that he will take the time to give best wishes to his “many enemies and those who fought him and lost so badly.” Outside of Trump’s address to the nation, at least 64 democratic representatives will boycott the speech in solidarity with Representative John Lewis due to the recent twitter spar between him and the President-Elect. Nationwide, citizens will be turning off their televisions to protest this speech. However, I urge everyone to listen, so you can plan and prioritize the goals that should be achieved in the next four years. This is the first step in holding your elected officials accountable.

Donald Trump is going to get up on the podium and be himself. Meanwhile, everyone who supported him is going to be attentively listening and everyone who did not support him is going to turn their TV to the food channel or someplace else in an effort to make some sort of statement through TV ratings that is beyond my comprehension. He will talk about all of the usual things, no doubt. But it is my hope that he beats all odds and can say something that can set us down the path to understanding those who we are different from. And better yet, I hope he can act to help us down that path as well as use words. But it’s most certainly a reach.

With the Inaugural Speech just a day away, nothing concrete can be expected from Donald Trump’s speech. The direction and intention of Trump’s presidency appears unclear, as his stances have not been clearly defined. His stances on healthcare, the economy, foreign policy, and education have been all over the political spectrum. Trump’s words have caused much divide between the American people as his stances have been ambiguous yet polarizing. You can expect Trump to repeat phatic catchphrases, like most politicians, as he praises his own victory and the victories of the Republican Party. We can expect some sort of attempt to bring the nation together and reassure the people of Trump’s goals. There will certainly be some sort of protest towards his speech as many people, including some of his Democratic counterparts, believe his president to be illegitimate. We can expect this speech to be the same as his presidency: controversial, mediocre and somewhat comical.