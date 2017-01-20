Photo gallery: rally in Butler Plaza
By Ajani Stewart January 20, 2017
Students gathered on the Butler Plaza lawn Thursday to voice their concerns about Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Members of the New Students for a Democratic Society, the People’s New Black Panther Party and Refuse Facism, among others, handed out fliers and spoke to students about their platforms.
“The systematic problems they oppose are bigger and deeper than Trump. We would protest Hillary Clinton as well,” said Patrick Higgins, the Students for a Democratic Society Chair. | Ajani Stewart/ The Cougar
The New Students for a Democratic Society, is a protest group that identifies as a left wing multi-issue student organization. | Ajani Stewart/ The Cougar
NSDS says students have been an important part of social change in the country. The organization is looking to continue the tradition by calling on students to oppose “the racist, anti-poor, anti-people and pro-rich administration Donald Trump represents.” said Johan Sneevliet, a member of the group. | Ajani Stewart/ The Cougar
Protest group Refuse Facism distributed fliers opposing the “Trump-Pence regime of racism.” Their national call to action states that the Trump presidency is illegitimate, calling on those who identify to continue opposing the president-elect. | Ajani Stewart/ The Cougar
Members of Refuse Facism said the reason for protest is bigger than Trump being elected. | Ajani Stewart/ The Cougar
Bryan X (middle right) and a member of the New Black Panther Party who declined to give his name said it is time for a party to step in and make sure all oppressed people are protected, not just black or hispanic minorities. | Ajani Stewart/ The Cougar
