Transfer shatters record in track & field debut

On Saturday, the men and women of the Cougar Track & Field team traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Mark Colligan Memorial. Against athletes from Wichita State University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Nebraska, the Cougar men took second and the Cougar women took third.

Eli Hall-Thompson, a transfer from Butler Community College, made his debut for the team in impressive form. After not competing since the U.S. Olympic Trials in July, Hall-Thompson won the 200m with a time of 20.71. His run broke the school record and is currently No. 2 in the NCAA.

Senior Cameron Burrell had another impressive day, winning the long jump with a jump of 7.45m. This is his second win in as many long jump events. His 21.18 run in the 200m was second among all runners where Hall-Thompson took first.

Were it not for sophomore Mario Burke, Hall-Thompson would have been a dual champion on the day. Burke ran a 6.641 in his 60m win against Hall-Thompson’s 6.648. Burke’s time ranked as the No. 6 time in the NCAA. Burke also finished third in the 200m.

Senior distance runner Brian Barraza, senior shot putter Cameron Cornelius and sophomore hurdler Amere Lattin have all won every event they have competed in this season. Barraza, who is No. 1 in the 1 mile, ran a 4:06.07 in the same event. Cornelius’s throw of 17.96m was his first of the day and it carried him to victory. Lattin, No. 11 in the NCAA, ran a 7.91 in the hurdles.

The 4x400m relay team finished second.

The only victory for the women came from sophomore Taylor Scaife in the weight throw. Scaife threw a personal best and No. 2 in school history, 18.60m, in her win.

But the main point scorers came from the track events.

Senior Tori Williams placed second in both the 60m and the 200m. Freshman Sierra Smith placed third and fourth in the 60m and 200m respectively. Senior Mandy Nolan and sophomore Kristina Knowles placed second and third in the 600m. Other notable scores were from freshman Samiyah Samuels in the long jump and junior Tonye’cia Burks in the triple jump. Both placed second in their respective events.

The meet presented a lot of promise for what Head Coach Leroy Burrell’s athletes can accomplish this season. With neither the Cougar men nor women winning their contests, it showed plenty of areas for improvement.

[email protected]