Laura Laderoute impresses as Cougars beat Vanderbilt, fall to Arkansas

Looking to improve on their 2-1 record in dual meets last weekend, the Cougars were on the road for split-squad action against Southeastern Conference foes.

Houston improved to 3-2 as the swimmers traveled to Nashville, beating Vanderbilt University 163-152 and falling to the University of Arkansas 199-113. The divers went to Clemson, South Carolina to face Clemson University and Arkansas.

“Going on the road against two SEC opponents is a tough thing to do and I’m happy we were able to come away with the win against Vanderbilt,” head coach Ryan Wochomurka said in a statement. “Arkansas showed us how we can continue to improve so as to be more competitive with a team of their caliber.”

Freshman Laura Laderoute continued her strong rookie campaign, picking up her third individual win of the season with a 2:05.69 in the 200-yard individual medley Friday night.

In addition, the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Laderoute, junior Cait Horner, junior Ksenia Yuskova and freshman Zarena Brown grabbed the Cougars only other victory in the final event Saturday afternoon.

Overall, the Cougar swimmers totaled two event wins and 10 podium finishes in the two-day contest.

Meanwhile, in South Carolina, junior diver Micaela Bouter scored two podium finishes of her own. The Johannesburg native remained undefeated in the 1-meter springboard with a 305.25 Friday night.

On Saturday, her strong showing continued as she totaled a 305.30 in the 3-meter springboard to finish second overall.

The Cougars cap out the regular season this weekend as they travel to Baton Rouge for a quad-met against No. 25 Louisiana State University, Rice University and Tulane University.

“Perhaps more important is the progress we have made and having some performances we have been waiting for all season,” Wochomurka said. “I am hopeful we draw confidence from that as we take on a crosstown rival, conference foe and ranked opponent next week.”

[email protected]