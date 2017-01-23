Gallery: Houstonians protest in local Women’s March

Inspired by the Women’s Marches organized in Washington, D.C. and around the world, more than 20,000 Houstonians took to the streets downtown to protest for women’s rights and, some said, the anti-woman policies of President Donald Trump.

An estimated 22,000 people took to the streets in Houston to protest Donald Trump’s policies a day after his inauguration. | Jasmine Davis/The Cougar The march was part of a larger group of protests that took place around the world, including Washington, D.C., Austin, London and Paris. | Jasmine Davis/The Cougar Planning for the Houston event began just over a week before the event, in that time it garnered around 5,000 responses on Facebook. | Jasmine Davis/The Cougar The event began at the Buffalo Bayou Cistern with a plan to march to City Hall on Bagby St. The crowd soon outgrew the venue, which includes the Lee and Joe Jamail Skate Park and the Buffalo Bayou Park conservancy. | Jasmine Davis/The Cougar Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said the event was the largest crowd that had gathered on the City Hall lawn in Houston history. | Jasmine Davis/The Cougar Among the thousands of signs, protesters made their views on legislation restricting reproductive rights, marriage equality and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. | Jasmine Davis/The Cougar Although the protest encompassed many issues, the overarching theme was opposition to recently inaugurate President Trump. | Jasmine Davis/The Cougar Speakers at the rally in front of City Hall included city councilwoman Ellen Green, state representative Gene Wu and Mayor Sylvester Turner. | Jasmine Davis/The Cougar

[email protected]