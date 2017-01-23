Week’s events feature two Moores operas

Now that students are settled in from winter break, it’s time to take in the arts at the Moores Opera House with not one, but two operas opening this week. The Inspector and The Secret Marriage are set in completely different times and places, but both promise endless laughs.

Monday

The Nature of Pride: The Emotional Origins of Social Rank

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at PGH 232

Professor Jessica Tracy gives a lecture on people’s “most impressive and apparent successes by engaging in verbal and nonverbal displays of self-celebration, superiority, and arrogance.”

Hosted by the Texas Institute for Measurement, Evaluation and Statistics, Tracy’s lecture is one in a series of seminars by UH’s Ethics in Science program

Thursday

The Inspector

January 26, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Moores Opera House

The Moores Opera Center presents The Inspector—an inspector from Mussolini’s government travels to a small Italian village, where his presence sets the town aflurry. Purchase tickets here.

SPB Presents: Say It Again

6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Student Program Board

Adam Grabowki headlines SPB’s event. On campus organizations and resources will be on hand to give information on their programs pertaining to mental health and suicide prevention awareness.

Friday

The Secret Marriage

January 27, 30, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. and January 29, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Moores Opera House

The Moore’s Opera Center’s The Secret Marriage opens Friday. The comedic opera has something for everyone—a two-timing English count, a cuckolding aunt and a foolish father. Purchase tickets here.

[email protected]