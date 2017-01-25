Construction, Super Bowl to cause increased campus traffic

The University of Houston campus is expected to experience high traffic and parking lot closures resulting from the incoming Super Bowl LI and construction, according to a social media update from Parking and Transportation Services.

Beginning today, metered parking along Holman Street between Scott Street and the Stadium Garage will be unavailable due to construction. According to its post, PTS does not know when the spaces will be available again.

Additional parking and traffic delays can be expected throughout campus in preparation for Super Bowl LI.

The New England Patriots, who will face the Atlanta Falcons at NGR Stadium on Feb. 5, will be practicing at TDECU Stadium beginning this week. According to the update, students should expect increased traffic and security on campus at this time, but there are no specific details regarding the impact this will have on parking and transportation at this time.

“Taste of the NFL,” an annual fundraiser to end hunger, will be hosted at UH on Feb. 4. According to the update, the event is expected to draw thousands of guests, meaning students should expect high traffic in and around the University.

Additionally, myParking, the University’s student-accessible parking portal, will be undergoing maintenance until Thursday morning. According to PTS’s social media, students will be unable to access permit information, citations or METRO card requests until that time.

Check back for updates on campus traffic and parking leading up to Super Bowl LI.

[email protected]