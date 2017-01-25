Letter from the Editor: Where does our money go?

Last week, the University rolled out its “Here, We Go” campaign, which aims to rein in $1 billion to generate new scholarships, hire top-tier faculty members, improve campus facilities, develop the nearby economy and boost the athletic program.

Truly, it was a transformative moment for the University of Houston.

From the moment the campaign launched, we were entertained with astonishing figures: 135,000 donors. $684 million already raised. A $20-million donation to the College of the Arts. $140 million for athletics.

It was easy to get caught up in the festivities, and apparently easier still to improperly communicate. While speaking to The Cougar about who will control the direction of student donations, both Chancellor Renu Khator and Vice President for the Division of University Advancement Eloise Dunn Brice said that the University will identify the priorities for that funding, even though donors with larger pockets get to decide what their money funds.

Later, when our assistant news editor, Jasmine Davis, attempted to contact the University about this issue, a UH spokesperson told her this was just a miscommunication.

These women are both heavily involved with the campaign and critical to its success, receive yearly salaries of $699,999.96 and $399,999.96, respectively, yet they couldn’t seem to answer the most basic question for students: Where will our money go?

Maybe they didn’t understand the question. But I am not so convinced, because this is not the first time University administrators have told me that students could not direct where this money goes.

I served a minuscule role on an advisory committee to the campaign launch in December, and in just the few meetings I attended, we were told multiple times that students would not be able to vote on what this money should fund.

We were constantly told that this money was for students — and I am not doubting that it is a very, very good thing for students — but they would have little input on what the University would do with it. Instead, we brainstormed ways to convince students that their donations are a good idea, despite the more than $5,000 that each student pays per semester on tuition alone.

We live in an age of fake news and miscommunication. As students and residents in Texas, we spend too much money on tuition and taxes to allow our leaders to spread false facts.

And if this was more than that — actually an oversight of the University in allowing for student input — then the University and its department of advancement should highly consider reframing the way they think about campaigns. Without our voices, there is no university.

