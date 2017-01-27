Rapper D.R.A.M. to headline Frontier Fiesta

D.R.A.M. is set to headline this year’s annual Frontier Fiesta on March 25.

Singer, songwriter and rapper D.R.A.M. released his debut single “Cha Cha” in 2015 and followed with his breakout single “Broccoli,” which peaked at number 5 on Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. D.R.A.M. was nominated in this year’s 2017 Grammy awards in Best Rap/Sung Collaboration category. He recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing “Blessings (Reprise)” with Chance the Rapper.

“We selected someone who is up and coming, and for him to be performing at UH is huge,” said Frontier Fiesta Association’s Chairman Christian Kladzyk.

Frontier Fiesta released this year’s headliner through a series of Twitter posts by releasing clues to students. The first Twitter user to guess the artist will receive two Meet and Greet passes for the headliner’s show.

Frontier Fiesta is the University of Houston’s oldest tradition. First held in 1940, it is now one of the most anticipated events each spring semester, featuring an entire weekend of variety shows, carnival booths, student performers, a cook-off and scholarship awards.

Frontier Fiesta will be held March 23-25, 2017. D.R.A.M.’s show will close out the weekend across from the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at 8 p.m. March 25.

