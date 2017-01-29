BREAKING: 16th floor flooded at Moody Towers south building

UPDATED 7:57 p.m.: Houston Fire Department and UHPD crews are on the 15th and 16th floors cleaning and evacuating remaining residents. So far, it is unknown what exactly caused the leak, though the flooding on each floor is emanating from the supply closets on the east side of South Tower down to the 7th floor.

According to reports, there is at least an inch of water in the staircase down to the 11th floor.

Students on the 13th floor’s east side blocked off their rooms with towels, though several have said it was ineffective.

Computer science junior Caesar Salazar lives on and evacuated from the 14th floor, Salazar went back to the 14th floor to see how bad things were and was told to go back down.

“We had to put towels up to keep it from getting in,” Salazar said. “But the water was just flowing out too fast for us to really stop it.”

Acounting junior Ann Ta, a resident of the 13th floor, said that water hadn’t gotten into her room yet. Ta initially evacuated but returned to her room to wait out the leak. A police officer confirmed the leak was coming from the 16th floor. According to multiple students, the leak started around 5 p.m. Water can audibly be heard pouring down as far as the 8th floor.

A sprinkler head burst on the 16th floor of Moody South on Sunday, flooding the floor and preventing students that live above the 12th floor from returning home for the night.

Anthropology sophomore Samantha Staton, whose room is where the pipe burst said that the university offered to relocate her.

“They’re doing their best to relocate everyone. I can relocate myself, so I am,” Staton said. “They said that for most of the rooms, they should be letting people back in either late tonight or tomorrow morning.”

Students that live in the 12th floor and up aren’t allowed back into their rooms. The university is working to relocate these students, but it is unclear where they will be relocated at this moment.

According to reports, water is seeping down several floors. The North Tower is unaffected.

Check back for updates.

