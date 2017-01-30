SPB to bring back Stuff-A-Bear event to campus

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and the Student Program Board is hosting Stuff-A-Bear for students to celebrate early.

Stuff-A-Bear will take place from 11:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Student Center South in the Houston Room. Activities will include assorted stuff-able animals and a photo booth.

“I’m really excited that I was able to plan Stuff-A-Bear this year,” said SPB Programming Chair Michelle Benjamin. “A lot of students were hoping it would come back and I’m super proud to make it possible.”

This Valentine’s Day–themed party is meant for students to take a break after class and enjoy time in a stress-free environment.

More than 7,000 stuff-able items are available for students. For two hours in the Student Center, participants can make treats while they listen to music and take pictures in the photo booth.

“Everyone should come out, definitely for the free stuffed animals but also to just hang out with other students in a more casual setting,” Benjamin said.

Since the event did not take place last year, SPB is excited to bring this party back to UH for students to enjoy after lectures and labs on Thursday afternoon. Participants can make stuff-able gifts for a friend or someone they care about.

“This is my first time attending an SPB event but I said ‘why not go,’ this event can be done with friends and you can have a good time,“ said psychology sophomore Rachel Nguyen.

