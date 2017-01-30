Super Bowl week features on-campus Sport Summit

Heading into “Super Week,” Coogs are faced with the good — celebrity parties, the bad — increased security concerns and the ugly traffic snarls sure to engulf the entire Inner Loop. Luckily, the action will be coming to campus, with the Valenti School’s Summit on Sports Media in the UC on Tuesday.

Monday

Intent vs. Impact: The Power of Microaggressions

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Student Center South

Derald Sue, a professor of psychology and education at Columbia, comes to campus with his lecture about the impact microaggressions can have on the campus community and how to Coogs can come together to take action against it.

Tuesday

Summit on Sports Media

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Student Center

Co-hosted by the Valenti School and Leverage Sports Marketing, the summit is a conference featuring leading sports media professionals who will speak on issues like the upcoming Super Bowl, social media and virtual reality.

Tickets are on sale to general public for $50, VIP tickets for $250 and student tickets for $20.

Wednesday

College of Technology Career Fair

11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Houston Room at the Student Center South

College of Technology students have the opportunity to have their resumes critiqued and network with industry professionals in their search for internships and full-time jobs.

Thursday

Learning Abroad spring fair

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Rockwell Pavilion, M.D. Anderson Library

The Learning Abroad office hosts an event where students can meet program leaders, providers, scholarship organizations and learn how to design a program and meet the requirements for studying abroad.

