Women’s March should not end after rallies

On Jan. 21, hundreds of thousands of people throughout the United States and the world took to the streets in the Women’s March to have their voices heard by President Trump and the rest of Congress.

Depending on who you asked, the Women’s March happened for a variety of reasons. Some say it happened because a man who has a history of being unable to respect minorities or women was voted into office. Some say its a march for crybabies who didn’t get their way.

If you go to the website of the Women’s March on Washington, the vision of the organization is to “stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families, recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.”

The turnout and execution of the March could not have happened in a better fashion. It was certainly better than all of the hooliganism that happened in the District on the morning of President Trump’s inauguration.

The march was an excellent display not only of people refusing to lay down in the face of those who do not see eye-to-eye with them. It was also a textbook example of how to use of the First Amendment: peaceful yet loud and concentrated public assembly.

Marches on this scale can be a nightmare to organize, but thanks to extensive social media usage and planning that had taken place to secure permits more than a month ahead of President Trump’s inauguration, the march was wildly successful.

But it doesn’t stop there. When everyone gets off the street and gets back in their car to go home, it has only just begun. People all over the world in the march let their voices be heard. Now they must transition from words to actions.

The first thing you can do is write your congressman or woman. Let them know what your concerns are. Tell them what you are concerned about it. If a good public servant is representing you, they should have their legislative correspondent get back to you with a personalized response.

It is important to send correspondence to those who represent you so that they may never have a reason to be out of touch with those they represent.

After you finish contacting your local leaders, become a figure in your community. If you cannot give your money to good causes, give your time to them. Pick up the slack where the government is doing a lackluster job. Volunteer at the VA, help at the Houston food bank, contact societies that are within your major to see if they do any types of service projects for the benefit of others.

Do something to make a difference in the community. Acts of goodwill are contagious; set the example for all around you to follow.

Don’t you dare be thinking to yourself that you’re too busy to give your time. There is always time to help those who cannot or do not help themselves.

History often made by concerned people who want and are willing to undergo what is necessary to create change that fits the vision they have. Part of creating that reality comes from making noise and letting your vexations be heard by all who are in earshot. The other part comes from taking action.

Most importantly: Stand up and stand tall for what you believe in. Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.

Opinion editor Thomas Dwyer is a broadcast journalism sophomore and can be reached at [email protected]