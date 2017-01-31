Thousands protest Muslim travel ban at Super Bowl LI headquarters

"I want my girls to grow up to be strong leaders for justice and for good and for love," said Jane Montealegre, who came to the United States from Central America 13 years ago. | Jasmine Davis/The Cougar "So we needed to have that conversation about loving all humans, not just those who look like us," Montealegre said, regarding her decision to bring her two daughters to the protest.

While many took to Discovery Green in celebration of the upcoming Super Bowl LI, more than 1,000 protesters gathered in front of the game’s headquarters to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The executive order, signed Friday, prevents citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days. According to USA Today and a tweet from Trump’s personal account, 109 people were detained in U.S. airports over the weekend.

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

The Boston Globe later fact-checked the figure, revealing that nearly 400 green-card holders experienced airport delays following the order. The Department of Homeland Security reported that 348 individuals were prevented from boarding U.S. bound flights, according to The Washington Post.

“Some of our friends have been held in different airports and a lot of my attorney friends are actually at airports right now defending people,” said Norma Mottu, a community activist and South Texas College of Law student. “I just finished a year and I plan to go back, especially now.”

Following Saturday’s implementation of the ban, protesters flocked to airports across the country. One such demonstration took place at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, where protesters said five detainees were held.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security told ABC News that detainees are no longer being held in U.S. airports.

“It’s against humanity,” said Smar Jan, a master’s in mechanical engineering technology student at UH. “I think everybody should come.”

