Nine wild prop bets involving Super Bowl LI

The Super Bowl is not only the biggest football game and most-watched telecast every year, it is one of the most heavily bet on events.

The Super Bowl represents a bevy of prop bets besides the outcome of the game, ranging from how long the National Anthem will play to what color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach.

In honor of Super Bowl LI being in Houston, here are nine of the wildest and silliest things that can be bet on involving the big game.

All props and odds are taken from Brovada.lv.

How long will it take for Luke Bryan to sing the National Anthem?

Over/Under 2:09 (-120)

At the 2012 MLB All-Star game, Bryan clocked in at 1:58 and that was with messing up the lyrics. The environment plus the situation points to an extravagant performance. Give me the over.

How many times will “deflate” or “Deflategate” be said on TV during live broadcast?

Over/Under 1.5 (-120)

It will definitely be mentioned at least once. If Tom Brady is leading the Patriots to victory, I’d expect it to be mentioned again, so give me the over.

What color will Lady Gaga’s hair be when she starts her half time show?

Blonde (-400)

Any other color (+250)

Everything about this show has been pre-approved by the NFL, and after numerous off-the-field issues and ratings decline, expect the shield to protect itself. While Gaga is known to be provocative, expect her to be reined in and blonde.

What color will the liquid be that is poured on the head coach of the winning team?

Clear/Water (+300)

Yellow (+300)

Orange (+300)

Lime/Green (+350)

Blue (+500)

Red (+600)

Purple (+1200)

When the Patriots won in 2014, the color was blue, though red and yellow have both been popular in the past. For the value of the odds given, I’m taking red.

How many times will Donald Trump tweet during the game?

Over/Under 1.5 (-115)

President Trump has been outspoken about his friendship with numerous members of the Patriots and he is not one to shy away from spotlight. Take the over and the easy money.

If the Patriots win, will Brady, Belichick or Kraft be seen shaking Roger Goodell’s hand on TV?

Yes (-180)

No (+140)

As much as fans of the Patriots would love to see their team avenge Deflategate and embarrass the commissioner on live TV, this is an easy yes. Nothing says we have the last laugh like making the enemy hand you a trophy.

How many times will J.J. Watt be mentioned on TV during live broadcast?

Over 1 (-140)

Under 1 (Even)

As the game is being played in Houston I’d expect the face of the team to be mentioned once, especially when a sack occurs. Anything over that would be pushing it, so a push is most likely, but him not being mentioned is a possibility. Take the under.

Who will Donald Trump pick to win the game?

Patriots (-1000)

Falcons (+550)

Again, Trump has been quite open about his friendships with various members of the Patriots. In his interview before the game, expect him to be nice to his friends and take the Patriots.

Will the word “Lacrosse” be said on TV during live broadcast?

Yes (-250)

No (+170)

An easy yes here. Patriot wide receiver Chris Hogan played it at Penn State before transferring to Monmouth College to play football for one year. After his big receiving game in the AFC championship, Hogan has been a topic of discussion leading up to the game. Bet on yes and win money.

