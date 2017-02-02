side bar
Thursday, February 2, 2017

Guest Commentary

Guest Column: Immigration suspension creates ‘agonizing stories’

By February 2, 2017

Many UH students are being affected by the new executive order. | Courtesy of Saeid Amiri

Due to the recent executive orders signed by President Trump, students from seven Muslim countries have been banned from entry to the United States.

As a University of Houston alumnus, I am being discriminated against because of the blanket ban, and I believe that the chances for permanent extension of this temporary ban are high.

It’s clear to most UH faculty members that students from these countries have contributed greatly to the University through their dedication and research. This uncertain, volatile situation is affecting the daily life of current students from these countries in terms of loss of concentration in our academic role, and has created agonizing stories for my peers and myself.

A friend of mine was about to welcome her parents, whose visas had already been issued, to the U.S., but now, their reunion has been suspended indefinitely. The spouse of a recently married student is outside the country at the moment, and there is no indication about when the couple might see each other again.

At UH, especially in the engineering and science colleges, a significant percentage of Ph.D. students are from the banned countries. Our academic contributions demonstrate how dedicated we are and show what a contribution we have been to the University and to our fields of study.

This ban also has a detrimental effect on the graduate programs in these various departments. A lack of doctoral students, and the subsequent research and publications from those students, will result in a loss in prestige for these academic departments nationally and globally.

I genuinely request the support of UH students, faculty and staff. On Monday, we received Chancellor Khator’s reassuring message. Although it is great to have the support of different offices and centers on campus, no effective change will happen if UH administration does not relay our concerns to the top decision makers.   

Saeid Amiri is a mechanical engineering graduate, class of 2015, and can be reached at opinion@thedailycougar.com.

  • Opa

    First, start off by being honest. It’s not a ban, just delay for additional vetting in most cases and suspension until complete vetting can be accomplished. These irrational, emotional pleas do little to advance your agenda no matter how noble or worthy the cause.

    If someone, including national news media tells you something, don’t take it at face value, go to the original primary source, in this case, the actual Executive Order.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/01/27/executive-order-protecting-nation-foreign-terrorist-entry-united-states

    It may differ substantially from what you have been told.

    • Mahdi

      First, it is a ban. There is no “delay” here. All already- issued visas have been “revoked”. Also, if there is no resistance, there is a potential that it will become a permanent ban for some countries.

      Second, let’s be honest: There is already a strict vetting process for these countries. All individuals are interviewed, are asked to provide evidence for their background, and go under a background check process that takes several weeks to several months.

      Let’s be more honest: There has been “zero” terrorist attacks since the 9/11 (including 9/11) from any of these countries in the US territory. So the order is targeting wrong countries. So those who defend this order are defending something that will have absolutely “zero” effect on their safety but creates lots of misery for some other people.

      And finally: people who are being affected by this ban are the most educated people of this society. They fill positions that require high skill, create jobs, and pay huge amount of taxes.

  • Muhammed Bin Zayed Jones

    Said … there is a saying going around … “F* – Your Feelings.”

    Saydee … the United States owes you nothing. Not one thing Saydee.

    The times are dangerous Saed … fueled by RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM. And coupled with Barrack HUSSEIN Obama’s Weak Response to Terrorism, which gave rise to a real leader in Donald Trump.

    America made a choice last November. They said no more to Terrorism. They said no more to porous borders, they said no more to outrageous spending. They said no more to unvetted immigrants, and a host of other policies that don’t make common sense.

    Australia has said NO more to illegal immigration, and Obama took their Radical Islamics from Indonesia.

    Look Saeid, you may be harmless to Americans, or you may harbor deep inside animosity to have my head on a stick. But you, your friends, and loved ones are caught up in a vacuum of vetting change.

    No longer will the United States bend over and let the terrorists have an Equal Opportunity to kill us.

    All those restrictions imposed by Obama to hogtie Homeland Security Agencies, made it harder to find potential terrorists. Those restrictions are sure to be lifted by now by Trump, and the full force of US capabilities is now operation.

    You belief Saeid, that the 120 day period of immigration change to the seven nations in question, may result in a permanent change in immigration policy. And something is gonna change, you got that right, and if it’s permanent, so be it.

    But if its only extreme vetting to make sure that the Muslims from the seven countries in question are friendly and harbor no terrorist bone, the so be that as well.

    One thing that Muslims already here can do to make us more safe is to Report Radical Muslims to Homeland Security. Muslims in America need to take ownership in the fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism. In effect, you need to be American.

    The Quran, just as The Bible, and Torah … must not be taken literal. The Laws of the United States, must come before Islamic sharia.

    Gays must not be shot down in night clubs. Men and Women must not be shot down during Christmas parties. Woman have equal rights to men. If gays, people celebrating Christmas, women not being subservient to men. If that offends Muslims, then they can head back to those seven countries that kill gays, oppress women, and suppress Christianity and Judaism.

    It is a shame that Americans are not the majority in Ph.D. programs. Our Democrats purposely keep most of our students stupid, by design really, in order to keep their constituents dependent on government programs, so they can keep voting Democrat.

    Blacks keep falling for the same Democrat shell game every two years, and nothing scares Liberals more than independent Blacks that have run off from the Plantation of Intellectual Slavery. I wholly support independent Black Americans, or any minority, that is free from Democrat influence.

