Week in events welcomes International Piano Festival

Beginning this week, the Moores Opera House hosts a bevy of celebrated pianists for the 34th annual International Piano Festival.

UH Libraries, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, the African American Studies program, and the Department of English co-host the second annual African American Read-In. Students, faculty and staff all have the chance to participate.

Tuesday

Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion, MD Anderson Library 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m

Part of the National African American Read-In, the University of Houston Libraries hosts the second annual event where faculty, staff and students can read works by their favorite African American authors.

Get in the Way: The Journey of John Lewis

Student Center Theater

6:30 p.m.

Featuring guest speaker Kathleen Dowdey, AAS and CDI host a screening of the biographical film documentary of Congressman John Lewis, who marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and became a prominent figure in the ’60s fight for civil rights.

Wednesday

WGSS Open House

Agnes Arnold 624

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Find out more about the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program, students, faculty and staff at this networking event.

Thursday

International Piano Festival: Abbey Simon Recital

Moores Opera House

7:30 – 9:00 p.m.

The Moores School of Music presents the 34th annual International Piano Festival, opening with world-renowned pianist Abbey Simon. Simon will perform Mozart: “Sonata in F major”; Beethoven: “Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major” and Chopin: “Four Impromptus”; among others.

Friday

International Piano Festival: Lucas Debargue Recital

Moores Opera House

7:30 – 8:00 p.m.

As part of the International Piano Festival, French pianist Lucas Debargue, who placed 4th at the International Tchaikovsky Festival, will perform Chopin: “Ballade No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52” and Ravel: “Gaspard de la Nuit: Ondine, Le Gibet, Scarbo.”

