Monday, February 6, 2017

Campus

Week in events welcomes International Piano Festival

By February 6, 2017

Danny Driver, Lucas Debargue, Ann Schein and Abbey Simon will play recitals and host master classes from Feb. 9 to 12. | File Photo/The Cougar

Beginning this week, the Moores Opera House hosts a bevy of celebrated pianists for the 34th annual International Piano Festival.

UH Libraries, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion, the African American Studies program, and the Department of English co-host the second annual African American Read-In. Students, faculty and staff all have the chance to participate.

Tuesday

UH African American Read-In

Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion, MD Anderson Library

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m

Part of the National African American Read-In, the University of Houston Libraries hosts the second annual event where faculty, staff and students can read works by their favorite African American authors.

Get in the Way: The Journey of John Lewis

Student Center Theater

6:30 p.m.

Featuring guest speaker Kathleen Dowdey, AAS and CDI host a screening of the biographical film documentary of Congressman John Lewis, who marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and became a prominent figure in the ’60s fight for civil rights.

Wednesday

WGSS Open House

Agnes Arnold 624

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Find out more about the Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program, students, faculty and staff at this networking event.

Thursday

International Piano Festival: Abbey Simon Recital

 Moores Opera House

7:30 – 9:00 p.m.

The Moores School of Music presents the 34th annual International Piano Festival, opening with world-renowned pianist Abbey Simon. Simon will perform Mozart: “Sonata in F major”; Beethoven: “Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major” and Chopin: “Four Impromptus”; among others.

Friday

International Piano Festival: Lucas Debargue Recital

Moores Opera House

7:30 – 8:00 p.m.

As part of the International Piano Festival, French pianist Lucas Debargue, who placed 4th at the International Tchaikovsky Festival, will perform Chopin: “Ballade No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52” and Ravel: “Gaspard de la Nuit: Ondine, Le Gibet, Scarbo.”

news@thedailycougar.com

