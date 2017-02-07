Tori Williams earns second ATOW honor

The Cougars track & field team have now won their seventh American Conference Athlete of the Week honor this season.

Senior sprinter Tori Williams is now the second athlete, alongside fellow senior Cameron Burrell, to earn the designation twice this season.

Of the seven Cougars who competed in the women’s 200m at the Charlie Thomas Invitational, Williams was the only one to place in the top five. Her 23.63s was the No. 2 time in Heat 10 and earned her a fifth place finish.

Her time placed her No. 25 in the NCAA for the event.

This was Williams’ best time after starting her season with the No. 7 time in the nation, 24.15s.

She has only now set her season best and put herself in a better position to jump into the top 16, the placement needed to qualify for the Indoor National Championships in March.

Williams will be traveling with the rest of the Cougars to the Arkansas Invitational this weekend, getting hot at the right time of the season.

Williams has been the model to follow for all the sprinters so far this season.

She might end up being the only one to travel to Birmingham in the 200m, but with luck she will be crucial in earning her teammates a conference title.

sports@thedailycougar.com