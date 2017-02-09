Dotson’s career night powers Cougars past Tulane

One of the most important factors for any team that has postseason aspirations is getting hot at the right time. The Cougars are doing just that, now winners of four straight games with six left before the American tournament.

The Cougars cruised to their largest win in AAC play behind a career-high 32 points from redshirt senior guard Damyean Dotson, with a 91-62 victory over Tulane in New Orleans Wednesday night. With the win, The Cougars improve to 17-7 overall and remain tied for third in the AAC at 8-4.

It was the second straight game Dotson achieved a new career-high after he put up 31 against UCF on Feb. 1. The Oregon transfer could not be stopped shooting 75 percent from the field and going 6-7 from beyond the arc in only 26 minutes of action.

After tailing early, the Cougars hit their stride, taking a 15-13 lead with 11:41 left in the first half and never looking back, going up by as many as 37 in the second half.

As a team, The Cougars shot over 52 percent from the field, with two other scorers reaching double figures along with Dotson. Redshirt junior guard Rob Gray Jr., the leading scorer in the AAC, added 18 points while freshman guard Armoni Brooks put up 10.

The Cougar defense hassled the Green Wave, forcing them into 21 turnovers, good for 27 points, and outrebounding them 36-32.

With six games left in the regular season including one each with all three times above or tied with them in the standings, the Cougars look to gain ground and improve their seeding heading into the AAC tournament.

If they want to make the NCAA Tournament in March, they are going to have to win the AAC tournament. Catching fire right now and riding it out could go a long way in making that a possibility.

