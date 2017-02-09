Hate is becoming strategized

Hate Crime: a crime motivated by racial, sexual, or other prejudice, typically one involving violence.

Sept. 15, 1963: The 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, Alabama, an act of white supremacist terrorism that left four black bodies dead.

June 26, 2011: James Craig Anderson assaulted and murdered by a group of white men with no other reason than skin color.

June 17th, 2015: A massacre left nine black bodies dead in a Charleston, South Carolina Church.

Some of the most well-known and documented hate crimes in the history of the United States have been perpetrated by white men.

Now, the social law that protects the systematically disenfranchised has become strategy for legislation and the “Blue Lives Matter” coalition. In Louisiana, a law was passed stating that police officers are now protected under hate crimes in the same vein as sexuality and race.

Hate crimes were something that only seemed to happen to marginalized groups, and now it has been reappropriated to protect the lethal sub-group of officers that has been orchestrating oppression through executing law.

Under this new law, actions like resisting arrest and battery can be classified as a hate crime against police. Such things are up to the officers’ discretion, but as the resume shows for instances in police brutality, any thought of danger can lead to shots fired.

When it comes to resisting arrest, there is video evidence of police claiming resistance when it is just simply not the case. A simple nudge of a shoulder or an involuntary reaction to real danger can be put under the umbrella of “hate.”

People have the natural tendency to survive; it’s an instinct. So when the human body senses danger, whether it be from a wild animal or a 200 pound officer squishing them into concrete, the body’s main reaction is to protect itself, whether it be a cop or not.

More so, this is not good for protesters. Protests are passionate by nature. As we have seen with the numerous protests taking place throughout the country, it shows that it does not always end peacefully. This would be a field day for the police who emote their self issues coupled with their abuse of power to harm people.

In history, there has been a time when hate crimes were not only legal, but also encouraged.

People would treat things like lynchings as public events for not only the radically racist, but also common people and children. The foundation of America was built off of hate crimes against African, and eventually, African American people.

Stealing people from their homes, creating an economic base, the transatlantic slave trade, on the selling of humans, destroying families, all for profit and power. Rape, kidnapping and murder are all crimes whose common denominator is rooted in hate.

Modernly, race relations between police and blacks have never seen peace, especially in impoverished neighborhoods. Now the current version of the lynchings, which is hate-fueled murder, is the killing of unarmed black people without reasoning except loose speculation and irrational, racialized fear.

With Louisiana police now having this new law at their disposal, this is a direct response to Black Lives Matter from the newest party of a similar name, “Blue Lives Matter.” The premise of BLM is that black lives are in danger. Police lives are not sincerely in danger, but rather fabricated.

When it comes to the relationship between police and the black community, it has always been one of tension. Constantly the forces of “protect and serve” have acted as a menacing group against communities that are either impoverished or predominantly black. At no point have the police been out of control of a situation where their lives are in danger from the areas that they patrol.

The people in these neighborhoods, and black people in general, tense up when a cop is in their proximity. By nature, we are wary of the sense of control that is lifted from us when we interact with police. Based on the psychological relations with cops, it shows that there is no danger to them concerning the actions of black people.

Where the “danger” comes in is the homogenization of blacks being criminal or dangerous that has been stigmatized through the world. Even the satire of “Blue Lives Matter” is a joke because if BLM were to fizzle out, “Blue Lives Matter” will quickly do the same.

What “Blue Lives Matter” does is it perpetuates a false sense of danger to police, which creates an excuse for them to use extreme measures when handling the welfare of the people. It also delegitimizes BLM and what they are trying to do. As we have seen from the adamant force and authority that police have, this fake movement is unnecessary based on their actions.

The Dallas shootings were shocking because it happened under everyone’s noses in the midst of an already-chaotic protest that the police were trying to maintain. However, the attack from the shooter was not a result from BLM and he was shown to be unstable and prejudice towards cops.

The perpetrator does not in any way reflect the values of the Black Lives Matter movement and was not co-signed by them either.

We know that all police are not bad. It has been said numerous times and it will continue to be said. But the actions of a few aided with zero consequences make these instances seem warranted and make citizens feel unsafe from those that are meant to eradicate that fear.

There is no reason for children that are supposed to look at law enforcement as heroes to now look at them as a threat. If resisting arrest is going to be labelled as a hate crime, then police brutality should be added right along with it.

It all seems like the making of dastardly equation by law: Stop and frisk times intimidation, plus the hate crime law, equals a high probability for targeted attacks against minorities, all in the name of law.

