Weekend Preview: Basketball teams face tough opponents

The men’s and women’s basketball teams are both seeing action over the weekend as the end of the season is in sight.

Men’s Basketball

The Cougar men (17-7, 8-4) travel to face off against Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-11, 6-5) on Saturday at 5:00pm on ESPNU. The last time these teams met, Houston edged Tulsa with a 64-61 victory.

The Cougars are on a four-game winning streak behind two record-setting performances from senior guard Damyean Dotson. Against UCF, Dotson put up a career high 31 points, only to put up 32 points in the Cougars’ next game against Tulane.

In the American Athletic Conference, Tulsa ranks eighth in total defense and last in offensive rebounds. Houston, on the flip side, has the third ranked scoring offense while Tulsa ranks seventh.

With Dotson’s momentum and junior guard Rob Gray’s consistency, Tulsa will have a hard time keeping up with the Cougars offensively. Both teams have struggled with offensive rebounds this season which should give Houston the edge because of its superior offense.

The Cougars are tied at third in the American with Memphis. Tulsa is two games behind Houston in fifth place with six wins. If Memphis loses to Temple on Sunday and if Houston beats Tulsa, the Cougars will take sole ownership of third place.

Women’s Basketball

The Cougar women (9-15, 2-9) return home from a loss to UCF to host the Cincinnati Bearcats (14-9, 5-5) in Hofheinz Pavilion on Saturday at 2 p.m. The last time these teams met, Cincinnati dominated Houston 85-64.

This will be Houston’s annual Coogs for the Cure game which will have the Cougars wearing pink jerseys to honor breast cancer survivors. Free pink Coogs for the Cure t-shirts will be provided to fans while supplies last.

The Cougars are led by senior center Jacqueline Blake and freshman guard Jasmyne Harris. In the past four games, Blake has averaged 13.8 points and earned the American Conference Weekly Honor Roll award this week.

Harris is continuing her impressive rookie season, scoring double figures in 15 of her last 18 games. During this span, she’s averaged 12.9 points.

Cincinnati is on a four game losing streak, coming off a 96-49 defeat against No. 1 UConn. The Bearcats are No. 6 in scoring offense with Houston at No. 10. Both defenses are about even with Cincinnati at No. 8 and Houston at No. 9.

The Cougars are second to last in the American with Tulsa ahead of them with 2 more wins. Cincinnati is near the middle of the pack at fifth. The Bearcats are one win away from tying Tulane at fourth.

