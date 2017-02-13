side bar
logo
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

News

BREAKING: Students begin campaigning for SGA office

By February 13, 2017

SGA candidates were allowed to begin campaigning Monday for the upcoming election, which will take place from Feb. 28 through March 2. On Monday, candidates gathered for a meeting to hear about election procedures and rules. | Emily Burleson/The Cougar

Candidates began publicly campaigning for the upcoming Student Government Association election Monday night at 7:30 p.m. Once elected, these students will comprise the organization’s 54th Administration, effective from April 2017 through March 2018.

A vice presidential debate will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m., with a presidential debate following on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Both debates will be sponsored by the Center for Student Media.

Voting will be open to students from midnight on Feb. 28 through noon on March 2. During this time, students can cast ballots online via Get Involved and at designated polling locations. Results will be announced at noon on March 3.

According to an email from Chief Election Commissioner Austin Turman, the presidential and vice presidential candidates are as follows:

House of Innovation
  • President: Jordyn Chaffold
  • Vice President: Farah Islam
Spirit RED
  • President: Winni Zhang
  • Vice President: Adrian Hernandez
Vote for Meme
  • President: Robert Comer
  • Vice President: Jacob Farrh
REDvolution
  • President: Shawn Bhatia
  • Vice President: Seth Crawford

[email protected]

Tags: , ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Polls

    The Super Bowl is coming to Houston: what do you think?

    • It doesn't affect me (43%, 86 Votes)
    • Attention on Houston is worth the all-day rush hours (29%, 58 Votes)
    • Wait, really? Since when? (16%, 32 Votes)
    • It WILL be the highlight of my semester (12%, 24 Votes)

    Total Voters: 200

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Recent articles

  • Special Sections


Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑