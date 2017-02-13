BREAKING: Students begin campaigning for SGA office

Candidates began publicly campaigning for the upcoming Student Government Association election Monday night at 7:30 p.m. Once elected, these students will comprise the organization’s 54th Administration, effective from April 2017 through March 2018.

A vice presidential debate will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m., with a presidential debate following on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Both debates will be sponsored by the Center for Student Media.

Voting will be open to students from midnight on Feb. 28 through noon on March 2. During this time, students can cast ballots online via Get Involved and at designated polling locations. Results will be announced at noon on March 3.

According to an email from Chief Election Commissioner Austin Turman, the presidential and vice presidential candidates are as follows:

House of Innovation

President: Jordyn Chaffold

Vice President: Farah Islam

Spirit RED

President: Winni Zhang

Vice President: Adrian Hernandez

Vote for Meme

President: Robert Comer

Vice President: Jacob Farrh

REDvolution

President: Shawn Bhatia

Vice President: Seth Crawford

